90 Day Fiance: Sumit’s parents don’t like age difference with Jenny Slatten

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit Singg’s parents are frustrated with the age difference between their son and Jenny Slatten.

The parents didn’t receive any screen time during the last season of the show, but with Jenny and Sumit back for Season 2, it’s possible that they will be showing up very soon on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Sumit speaks with his brother about Jenny

In a clip for the new episode of the show, Sumit is shown speaking with his brother about his relationship. The topic of his parents comes up, with his brother getting straight to the point about the age difference.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

His brother first asks if their mom and dad were made aware that Jenny is returning to India. Sumit tells him that they are “aware” of it before they start discussing Jenny’s age.

“They are against the age factor. That is it,” says his brother.

He goes on to say, “They will be more than happy if, Jenny will be like five year elder than you. Or maybe 10 years elder than you, but the number is double than your age.”

Sumit sits and listens during what appears to be a really uncomfortable conversation for him. His brother is then shown speaking with producers and answering the query, “Jenny is the same age as your mom, right?”

Read More Ricky Reyes defends Danielle Jbali from 90 Day Fiance memers

“Actually, Jenny is older than my mom,” says the brother. “And that’s the thing my parents doesn’t like.”

Sumit expresses to his brother that his plan is to complete the divorce from his arranged marriage so that he can marry Jenny. His brother doesn’t respond in a very supportive way.

Will Jenny and Sumit work out in the end?

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, several segments were spent revealing what has been going on between Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

Despite the drama that resulted in Jenny leaving India to go back to the United States at the end of Season 1, she is preparing for a return trip. She even went through the process of cashing out her social security early to help pay for their bills in India.

In another scene that was teased for the upcoming episode, Jenny went shopping with her daughter for a ring. She still wants to get married to Sumit and she expects a ring from him when she completes her move back to India.

Will the couple be able to live happily ever after? Or are his parents destined to prevent them from getting married? Keep tuning in to find out!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.