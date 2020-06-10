90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten wants a ring from Sumit Singg on The Other Way Season 2

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten wants a ring from Sumit Singg when she gets back to India. The couple has returned for Season 2 of The Other Way, and Jenny is ready for Sumit to commit to her.

The couple is trying to sustain, despite Jenny learning about a wrinkle that stalled the relationship. When Jenny originally moved to India to be with Sumit, she learned that he was already married.

While Jenny and Sumit had been carrying on their online relationship, it turned out that Sumit’s parents had arranged a marriage for him.

Sumit got married and hid that fact from Jenny for as long as he possibly could.

Toward the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1, Sumit’s father-in-law confronted him and Jenny at their home. It led to a lot of drama, Sumit got taken away, and Jenny was forced to move back to the United States to live with her daughter.

Now, Sumit says that divorce proceedings are underway, and he is trying to rekindle the relationship with Jenny.

And as for Jenny, she seems to be as in love with Sumit as the day that she first spoke to 90 Day Fiance fans about him.

Jenny wants a ring from Sumit

Ahead of Jenny going back to India, she went to a Costco in California to take a look at rings. Her intent was to buy a ring for Sumit that she could give to him when they are reunited.

It is part of her plan not just to give Sumit a ring, but to get one from him soon as they take the necessary steps to get married.

The interactions that Jenny had with her daughter — as well as her chat with a saleswoman at the store — are included in the sneak peek preview TLC put out.

Take a look at the video to see how Jenny feels things will play out, what she had to say about Sumit wearing two rings at the same time, and some priceless reactions from her daughter Christina.

Will Jenny and Sumit every get married?

A lot of obstacles still stand in the way of Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singg getting married. At the top of that list is the fact that Sumit had already been married.

Though there is a lot to get through before Jenny and Sumit can have that wedding, Jenny wants to take the step of wearing a ring and having Sumit also wear one from her.

It’s going to be a very interesting season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and fans will want to continue tuning in to find out what new dramatic surprises Sumit might drop on Jenny.

