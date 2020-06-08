90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten’s daughter Christina loves Erika Owens, throws shade at Stephanie Matto

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the show brought viewers the first same-sex couple that had been featured on the franchise.

Erika Owens, a 24-year-old Australian, met American YouTuber Stephanie Matto, 29, online. The two quickly became a couple and Stephanie’s trip to meet Erika in person for the first time was featured on the show.

Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t work out, but Erika’s quirky personality and fun fashion choices made her a fan favorite. Among Erika’s fans is Christina, the daughter of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jenny Slatten.

Christina gave Erika a second Instagram shout-out

Christina has made her support for Erika known throughout this season. Last month, Erika made a post celebrating coming out to her parents on television.

Christina, who is also part of the LGBT+ community, commented in support of Erika. “Congratulations you have amazing parents,” she said. “A lot of parents should learn from this. Welcome home love.”

She continued to show Erika her love with an Instagram post yesterday.

“You got way too much sparkle to be with someone so dull,” Christina captioned the post. “Keep shining bright doll you will find the rainbow love your [sic] looking for.”

The reference to “someone so dull” appears to be aimed at Stephanie Matto, Erika’s now ex-girlfriend who appeared on the show with her.

Many fans, Christina included, took Erika’s side in the breakup. Viewers thought that Stephanie was controlling, overly jealous, and uncaring about Erika’s feelings. Some even accused Stephanie of faking her sexuality for the show – a charge that she and Erika have denied.

Fans will see more of Erika and Christina

Luckily, the end of Erika and Stephanie’s relationship doesn’t mean the end of reality TV for Erika.

Erika is one of the Before the 90 Days cast members who will be featured on a new spin-off show. The new show, called B90 Strikes Back, will feature former cast members snarkily commenting on the series.

Darcey, Yolanda, Avery, Ed, and more past cast members will join Erika on the new show, which will have a Pillow Talk-like format. Like Pillow Talk, the cast will comment on footage from the series, but B90 Strikes Back will also incorporate cast members’ thoughts on social media posts about the show.

Christina’s mom Jenny will appear in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Christina and Jenny are close, and Christina appeared last season, along with her wife, Jenn. All three will appear again on the show this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.