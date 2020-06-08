B90 Strikes Back cast: New spin-off for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days coming out, features Big Ed and Erika Owens

The B90 Strikes Back cast has been revealed ahead of a new spin-off show on TLC. The success of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Season 4 has caused the network to take another dip in that pool.

Viewers are going to get to see Big Ed, Stephanie Matto, Erika Owns, Avery Warner, and Tom Brooks, all joining a new show that will be similar in format to Pillow Talk.

What is 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back?

The new TLC show is going to feature cast members from Before the 90 Days Season 4, watching episodes each week and responding to the criticisms that take place on social media.

This show is going to be a self-shot series continuing to showcase many of the famous cast members from the past season of Before the 90 Days.

Who is part of the B90 Strikes Back cast?

The people who are part of the B90 Strikes Back cast are Stephanie Matto, Erika Owns, Big Ed Brown, Rosemarie Vega, Avery Warner, Ash Naeck, David Murphey, Yolanda Leak, Darcey Silva, and Tom Brooks.

As for who we won’t be seeing on B90 Strikes Back, they are Lana (David’s fiancee), Geoffrey Paschel, Varya Malina, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, and Usman Umar (aka SojaBoy). We won’t see Williams, either, but Yolanda is going to be back.

When is B90 Strikes Back season premiere?

The first episode of 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back is scheduled for Monday, June 22, on TLC. It will take over the 8/7c time slot, which will have the show airing each week before the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

According to a report by Variety, the B90 Strikes Back cast will be watching clips of themselves while answering questions and “responding to snark from social media.”

The site also quoted president and GM of TLC, Howard Lee, as stating, “Our ‘Before the 90 Days’ couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity!”

With the massive success of the Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast, it is not surprising at all that TLC would want to bring this group back for another show. Will viewers continue to tune in to see what the cast has been up to lately?

Before B90 Strikes Back, make sure to tune in for the Before the 90 Days season finale on June 8 to find out which couples managed to stay together and why Tom Brooks won’t speak with Avery Warner listening.

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC beginning on June 22.