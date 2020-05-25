Big Ed speaks out about Hana Kimura’s death, tells cyberbullies to ‘stop it’

Tragedy struck last week when professional wrestling star and actress Hana Kimura reportedly took her own life at the age of 22.

Many people around the world of professional wrestling reached out on social media with their thoughts and comments about her death, and one 90 Day Fiance star also spoke out about it as Big Ed lashed out at people concerning cyberbullying.

Hana Kimura death

Hana Kimura was a very young Japanese professional wrestler who worked in Stardom, one of the world’s top female wrestling promotions.

The news hit the world of professional wrestling last week when her death was reported. This followed the tragic death of Shad Gaspard, who drowned in California when a riptide swept him out into the ocean.

When it comes to Kimura, she had posted a goodbye on social media before her death.

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

Kimura was found dead a few hours after that.

Big Ed demands cyberbullying stops

Big Ed spoke up about the idea of cyberbullying in a video.

He mentioned that he loved watching Kimura on the Netflix reality series Terrace House and that he was sad when he learned of her death.

Ed lashed out at the people who think that cyberbullying is funny and questioned how they can live with themselves.

Big Ed went on to say that he will spend the rest of his life trying to stop bullying because there is no place for it in the world.

On top of Big Ed, several wrestlers sent out their condolences as well as blasting people for the cyberbullying that allegedly led to the young woman’s death.

At AEW Double or Nothing on Saturday night, the pay-per-view took the time for announcer Excalibur to talk about Hana and also reach out with his concerns as he begged people to stop the act of cyberbullying.

Hikaru Shida won the AEW Women’s Championship at the event and it was clear this was a dedication to Hana.

Congrats to Shida on the aew womens title win, very shocking after a very good match. RIP Hana Kimura, hope she’s proud. #AEWDoubleorNothing pic.twitter.com/SzOEXQ4YnW — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) May 24, 2020

Shida was in tears after the win and it was obvious that the loss of her friend made the win as sad as it was joyful for her.