AEW Wrestling announces new secondary title, brackets coming this week

AEW Wrestling has finally announced a secondary title for the company.

While we predicted it could be a new trios title based on all the trios teams AEW has created, this title turned out to be a new singles’ title.

The TNT Championship

The new AEW title was announced during a little sketch on the weekly Road to Dynamite YouTube show.

In that, Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes were sitting at a table talking when Cody was surprised at “brackets” that people were filling out for Schiavoni.

Cody was mad because they have no secrets in AEW and finally Tony said he was right and stood up and started to reveal the secret.

The brackets were for a new tournament to crown the first TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling. While not named a TV title, the fact it is named after the TV network makes this the company’s version of the classic TV title.

Cody is the only one who didn’t know, which is funny in itself.

The TNT Title Brackets

According to Tony Schiavoni, the TNT Championship tournament will include eight wrestlers fighting it out to become the inaugural champion.

On AEW Dark on YouTube on Tuesday night, the company will reveal the first four combatants and one-half of the brackets.

Then, Wednesday night on TNT Dynamite, the other half of the bracket and the other four wrestlers will be announced.

“A brand new champion for a brand new league.”

This is great news. While Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have both held the world title, and newer guys, like Darby Allin and Jungle Boy, have looked great against them, they don’t have a realistic chance at holding that title anytime soon.

However, much like the TV title in WCW and the IC title in WWE, this could give the younger wrestlers a belt to fight for and a chance to prove it they can hang as a champion.

There are so many names that could be great for this tournament. Off the top, there is Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, MJF, and Sonny Kiss.

Honestly, this could be the perfect first title for MJF and could really solidify his role as the heel champion. This is also a title that someone like Darby Allin could have a great run with.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.