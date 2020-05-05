Jenny Slatten’s daughter congratulates Erika Owens for coming out on Before the 90 Days

Erika Owens just received the support of Jenny Slatten’s daughter for coming out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this season.

Tina is the daughter of Jenny Slatten and she went with her wife Jen to see her mom during the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Jenny, from California, was shown dating Sumit, from India.

Now, Tina has weighed in on Erika’s season of Before the 90 Days. In the latest episode of the show, Erika took Stephanie Matto home to meet her parents in Australia.

It was a big moment for Erika, as this was where she came out to her parents, letting them know that she was bisexual. It was made more difficult by Stephanie dragging her feet at even calling Erika her girlfriend in public.

But during the episode, Erika was extremely brave, letting her parents know that she and Stephanie were much more than friends. It went extremely well, with Erika’s parents showing how much they love their daughter.

Tina contacts Erika on Instagram

Below is an Instagram post in which Erika Owens continued to share how proud she is of her identity. She stated, “I’m on the right track baby, I was born this way,” an homage to Lady Gaga’s famous lyrics.

“I came out on tv today……what is life? Truly feeling the love and support. My heart has never been more full,” Erika wrote.

Tina commented on the post.

“Congratulations you have amazing parents, a lot of parents should learn from this. Welcome home love.”

Later, she called this an “awesome moment” in a second comment.

Erika received a lot of support on social media after coming out on national television. She was also supported by others who have gone through the 90 Day Fiance experience on TLC, even if Tina was on it to support her mom.

Erika and Stephanie making waves on social media

As the relationship between Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto continues to play out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, both women have recently posted smoking hot photos on Instagram.

Erika’s fun photo on Instagram showed off a new wig that is a lot different than one sporting her typical colors. The new look has 90 Day Fiance fans buzzing with enjoyment.

Recently, Stephanie also posted a beautiful photo on Instagram while rocking a new lingerie set that has also received a positive response as she returned to social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.