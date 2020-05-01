Stephanie Matto is back on Instagram with sexy lingerie photo

Stephanie Matto is back on Instagram! Stephanie is on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but she had deactivated her Instagram account due to a lot of fan backlash.

Stephanie, from the United States, is dating Erika Owens, from Australia, on this season of Before the 90 Days. But there have been a lot of problems with the relationship, many stemming from jealousy Stephanie has shown.

It seemed like Stephanie was also having a hard time saying that Erika was more than simply a “special friend” during the latest episode.

There have been far too many dates where Erika or Stephanie walked away from each other. This led to a lot of viewers guessing this relationship isn’t going to last.

Stephanie Matto returns to Instagram

Fans noticed Stephanie left Instagram, but she definitely came back in a big way.

Today, she posted a photo while posing in some lingerie, making sure to link it to the 90 Day Fiance social media pages.

This new photo from Stephanie has definitely made a splash, with more than 750 comments already getting made on it.

In addition to comments from fans, friends, and admirers, the post has also passed 8,000 likes on its first day of being online. That number is expected to keep climbing.

Why is Stephanie Matto back on Instagram?

Earlier in the week, Stephanie posted that she was bringing an end to her hiatus from social media. The image below is one that she shared with a message about her return.

Stephanie stated, in part, that “Anyway, I am back 😊 on a somewhat limited basis! I think social media can be a powerful and wonderful tool, but I think at one point I checked my screen time and was a little shocked at how much time I was spending on social media.”

It will be interesting to hear what Stephanie has to say about the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

When we last saw Stephanie and Erika on the show, they enjoyed some time learning how to throw a boomerang. Soon, we are going to get to see what happens when Erika introduces Stephanie to her parents.

Leading up to those moments, both ladies stated they had not come out to their parents, so these will be huge steps toward making the relationship work.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.