Before the 90 Days: Stephanie calls Erika her ‘special friend,’ won’t call her girlfriend

On the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Stephanie Matto is taken by Erika Owens to a man who makes boomerangs as the couple continues to explore Australia together.

The relationship between Stephanie and Erika has already had a lot of bumps along the way, but another one comes up when Roy starts to ask questions about the extent of the relationship between the two ladies.

Roy starts out innocently enough, asking “So she’s your friend?” of Stephanie after she states that she is there visiting Erika.

Stephanie nervously states that Erika is her “special friend,” to which Erika first echoes “special friend,” and which the man confirms by stating “special friend” as well.

The ladies nervously laugh before Stephanie speaks to the camera about what has just transpired.

In the clip shared below, we get to hear why Stephanie keeps referring to Erika as her special friend.

Stephanie and Erika are just special friends

One of the overarching themes of the relationship between Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens is that they haven’t told their immediate families that they are bisexual.

We first found out that Stephanie was keeping her secret, and later this season, we also found out that Erika was keeping a similar secret from her family. Outside of some of their closest friends (and now the TLC audience), this was a well-guarded secret.

As seen in the clip above, Stephanie went into more detail about why she is still using the term “special friend” when describing Erika in this situation.

“I tell Roy that Erika and I are special friends because I don’t really know what his beliefs are. I really just don’t want to get into a really weird discussion with this man. I kinda just wanna focus on the task at hand.”

Erika has her own time with the camera, where she giggles nervously and stakes (again) “special friends.”

Will the couple figure out a way to be comfortable enough with themselves so that they can get to the point of telling everyone around them that they are dating?

New episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days brings drama

There are going to be a lot of intriguing moments taking place during the upcoming episode of the show, and we are going to learn more about couples not named Stephanie and Erika.

In one segment we will get to see how far Tom will go to get a letter to Darcey. Hint: it’s going to be a long way.

In another segment, we will also watch as Big Ed and Rose enjoy a romantic dinner. Is he going to pop the question? Or is Big Ed about to create another Twitter storm?

