Before the 90 Days: Tom pops up on Darcey to apologize after calling her fat

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tom wrote a letter to Darcey, in which he apologizes for calling her fat. When we last saw them on the show, Tom was driving to Connecticut to deliver the letter in person.

In a clip that has been released for the new episode on Sunday night, we get to see Tom arrive at the house of Darcey and Stacey – with a very surprised Stacey answering the door.

This is a moment that we have all been looking forward to watching as it plays out on screen, especially after the disastrous meeting that the former-couple had in that New York restaurant.

Tom arrives at Darcey’s house on Before the 90 Days

In a roughly 90-second clip for the new episode, Tom is seen stating, “I feel badly about how things happened in New York and I’d like to make them right.”

When Darcey arrives at the door to see Tom standing there, she says “random” and “unbelievable” before there is a long pause in the scene.

Speaking with the camera, Darcey says, “I am shocked that Tom showed up. I completely blocked him out of my life. I don’t need to see him. I don’t want any fake apology.”

Below is the full clip that will be shown on Sunday night’s episode:

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.

Lots of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days drama

In addition to what we will see between Tom and Darcey during Sunday night’s episode, there is going to be a lot of drama to work through in other relationships as well.

As we saw in the early release of the first hour, Big Ed and Rosemarie are on some rocky ground as well. When Ed decided that he didn’t enjoy Rose’s breath, he provided her with a toothbrush, mouthwash, and new toothpaste.

Fans of the show were very displeased with what Ed did and soon we will see what Rose does after telling Ed that he was “ugly” at their vacation retreat.

It’s also time to find out what gems Ash has to say to Avery next. When we saw him claim that he was “single” to her on that boat, it was a shocking revelation about how he saw their relationship. Can he recover from it?

The backlash that Ash received from that pivotal scene led to him leaving social media for a while.

