Big Ed blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans again after buying a toothbrush for Rosemarie


Big Ed 90 Day
Big Ed from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is in hot water with fans again. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed bought Rosemarie a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and gave it to her during his trip to the Philipines.

The present did not go over well with Rose, nor did it sit well with fans of the show.

Big Ed — who is no stranger to controversy — is now getting blasted for the toothbrush incident on social media.

Why did Big Ed give Rosemarie a toothbrush on 90 Day Fiance?

After enjoying a night at a fancy resort, Ed let Rose know that he had some presents for her. He started by giving her a bikini and a teddy, making a joke about his dog’s name being Teddy.

It’s what came next that doesn’t sit well with many people who are watching the show. Here is what Big Ed had to say to Rose as he gave her some more presents:

“I got you a couple more things. This is going to be less romantic. So, this is mouthwash. And I got you a cute toothbrush because your breath is not pretty.”

In a session with just the camera, Ed stated that “one of the first things I noticed, even at the airport, was her breath.”

He went on to say that he wasn’t even sure if she realized it.

Rose was understandably upset.

She told him first that she had an ulcer and then that she always brushed her teeth. While Ed tried to tell her that he cared about her, she told the camera that she was upset and wanted to punch him.

She went on to call him rude and told Ed he was ugly as she walked to the bathroom.

90 Day Fiance fans blast Big Ed on social media

Below are some posts that arrived on social media from people who watched the latest episode of the show.

Fans of the show are very displeased with Big Ed, and as more and more people view the first hour of Season 4, Episode 10, the number of comments on social media keeps increasing.

The toothbrush scene between Big Ed and Rosemarie was the last one where we saw the couple during the episode, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Does Big Ed apologize for finding something else he didn’t like about Rose? Does Rose forgive him for saying that her breath was “not pretty?”

We will all have to find out together!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

