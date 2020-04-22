Big Ed blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans again after buying a toothbrush for Rosemarie

Big Ed bought Rosemarie a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and gave it to her during his trip to the Philipines.

The present did not go over well with Rose, nor did it sit well with fans of the show.

Big Ed — who is no stranger to controversy — is now getting blasted for the toothbrush incident on social media.

Why did Big Ed give Rosemarie a toothbrush on 90 Day Fiance?

After enjoying a night at a fancy resort, Ed let Rose know that he had some presents for her. He started by giving her a bikini and a teddy, making a joke about his dog’s name being Teddy.

It’s what came next that doesn’t sit well with many people who are watching the show. Here is what Big Ed had to say to Rose as he gave her some more presents:

“I got you a couple more things. This is going to be less romantic. So, this is mouthwash. And I got you a cute toothbrush because your breath is not pretty.”

In a session with just the camera, Ed stated that “one of the first things I noticed, even at the airport, was her breath.”

He went on to say that he wasn’t even sure if she realized it.

Rose was understandably upset.

She told him first that she had an ulcer and then that she always brushed her teeth. While Ed tried to tell her that he cared about her, she told the camera that she was upset and wanted to punch him.

She went on to call him rude and told Ed he was ugly as she walked to the bathroom.

90 Day Fiance fans blast Big Ed on social media

Below are some posts that arrived on social media from people who watched the latest episode of the show.

first the hairy leg comment now big ed said rose has bad breath n this mf gave her a toothbrush set…rose honey ask him to tie a tie around his neck first!!!!!never settle for less!!!!!!😡 — shada fak up xx🐉 (@aidlyna) April 22, 2020

I’m so done🤦🏻‍♀️ Big Ed has just told Rose her breath isn’t pretty while giving her mouthwash, toothpaste and a toothbrush #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/TtTOJJ7mfH — Gabrielle (@Gabby26_Silva) April 22, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Big Ed gave her mouth wash, toothpaste and toothbrush because her breath is not pretty!!!! Looorrrddd why does he keep finding things wrong with this Rose? I’m crushed for her #90DayFiance — nothere (@niflifelikelego) April 22, 2020

Big Ed has me SCREAMING! Did he really buy her mouthwash and a toothbrush?! #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance — Brwn Shugah (@diaviaughn) April 22, 2020

Fans of the show are very displeased with Big Ed, and as more and more people view the first hour of Season 4, Episode 10, the number of comments on social media keeps increasing.

The toothbrush scene between Big Ed and Rosemarie was the last one where we saw the couple during the episode, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Does Big Ed apologize for finding something else he didn’t like about Rose? Does Rose forgive him for saying that her breath was “not pretty?”

We will all have to find out together!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.