Big Ed claims he offered to shave Rosemarie’s legs on Before the 90 Days

You may cringe as you read this, which is not surprising. Big Ed gave viewers plenty of cringe-worthy moments during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The 54-year-old photographer has starred in a number of squeamish scenarios ever since he and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Rosemarie, first graced our TV screens.

Ed Brown has certainly carved out a spot as one of this season’s most hated cast members on the show, an unfortunate consequence he actually caused.

Big Ed tells Rose to shave her legs

Ed made plenty of questionable demands throughout the season.

When he went to the Philippines to meet Rose and her family, Ed was far from endearing. Show fans felt he was in no position to practice the kind of behavior he exhibited while the cameras were rolling.

In one instance during their time at the hotel, he asked Rose to shave her legs. The nerve!

Ed got slammed on social media for even daring to make this request. In response, the reality star recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight to address and clarify a few of his actions.

“I didn’t mean to react the way I did but I was just like, ‘Oh my god.'”

His excuse was that he is accustomed to American women who undergo laser hair removal. So, when he saw Rosemarie’s legs, he was allegedly caught him off guard.

Then he offered to shave her legs for her, “and she said no.”

“We both ended up shaving ourselves and it worked out…but I got a lot of heat for that, but that’s what that was,” he said.

Ed also asked Rose to take an STD test

Another major point of viewer contention happened during the shocking episode when Ed asked Rose to undergo an STD test.

Admitting that “hindsight is 20/20,” Brown received great advice from his 29-year-old daughter, Tiffany, regarding his approach to the situation.

Tiffany told him that he should have taken the test first. After that, he could have said something to Rose by using his actions as reference.

“I still have questions about your past. I took an STD test, will you?”

“That was the right thing to do, obviously I didn’t do that, and you saw what happened, it almost cost me my relationship,” he continued.

He also joked about the awkward time he had to take a bath with Rose’s dad. Talk about a memorable reality TV moment.

As for the hate he receives online, Brown takes it all in stride. He says he gets a lot more love than hate and has even claimed recently to be the “most authentic” reality TV star in the history of 90 Day Fiance. Naturally, that has earned him plenty of cast member responses.

“You have to be able to laugh at yourself, that’s why it doesn’t bother me.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.