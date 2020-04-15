90 Day Fiance stars call out Big Ed for claiming he’s the ‘most authentic’ reality star in history of the show

Big Ed may need another cold shower in The Philippines to snap him back to reality according to a few 90 Day Fiance stars.

Their response comes after Big Ed from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days made the bold claim that he is the “most authentic” 90 Day Fiance star even though many viewers have been calling him out over the latest episodes of the show.

Many viewers aren’t happy with the way he’s treated Rose since meeting up. From his tantrum during a shopping trip in the heat to asking her to shave her legs for him, watching them together has been very off-putting for many viewers.

It’s true that Ed Brown has his fair share of fans, and he’s even said that exposure from the show has been great for his photography business. But with his season of Before the 90 Days still rolling, those who have come before him are not impressed with the way Ed has been carrying on and now, they are speaking up.

Tim Malcolm reposts Big Ed’s claim and Baby Girl Lisa’s response

Baby Girl Lisa was the first one to call out Big Ed after he posted a message boasting about his authenticity compared to other 90 Day Fiance stars. It was a bold move on his part, and it seems that he did manage to set off Lisa Hamme, who has also been enjoying an explosion in popularity this season.

Lisa is like an over-the-top Angela Deem, something that may have seemed impossible before this season. Like Ed, she has also drawn many fans and many “haters,” who are over all of the antics and just want to see some international love stories.

Ed claimed on Instagram that “all the haters out there made me the most authentic reality star on 90 day fiance history, look it up online.”

Out of curiosity, we did look it up online. Nothing about Big Ed making 90 Day Fiance history came up.

Baby Girl Lisa was quick to respond to Big Ed in a now-deleted comment. She went off about how it’s the 90 Day Fiance fans who are the “MVP’s” and accused Ed of losing his way.

After that, Tim Malcolm chimed in, sharing a screenshot of Ed’s claim and Lisa’s response. He sided with Lisa, something that must not happen.

“Big Ed must be going delusional with this quarantine thing,” Tim wrote before naming off Larissa Lima, Darcey Silva, and Paola Mayfield, who all have much higher Instagram follower counts than Ed does.

“You aren’t even in the 100k club yet buddy,” Tim wrote.

Lisa Hamme calls out Big Ed again

Apparently, Big Ed didn’t like what Lisa had to say, and now, she is blocked.

You don’t put Baby Girl in a corner, though, and it didn’t take long for Lisa to call him out.

“Sorry thisisbiged you felt necessary to block me Bc I spoke the truth,” Lisa wrote. “You are not the only real person on Tlc show from past present and future it is a team effort Ed an the fans are the realest badass MVPs Bc without them there be no show so Ed this is my realest assessment sending love from the ORIGINAL BGL.”

Even Deavan Clegg has something to say

Deavan Clegg joined Baby Girl Lisa and Tim Malcolm by calling out Big Ed.

It’s worth pointing out that Ed called himself the “most authentic” and not the “most famous,” as Deavan said, but still, she has every right to be offended.

It looks like Big Ed is really enjoying his popularity with some of the 90 Day Fiance fans, but when it comes to the rest of the cast, he’s not their favorite person right now.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.