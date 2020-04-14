Big Ed’s photography business is booming after controversial role on Before the 90 Days

Big Ed has been trying to win over Rosemarie Vega on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and even though he might not get the girl, his time on TV has been worth it.

That’s because Big Ed’s photography business is booming. The newest 90 Day Fiance star told TMZ that he’s getting all kinds of requests to take people’s pictures and he’s planning for an increase in business once this COVID-19 crisis is over.

Ed Brown’s photography business is expanding

The news about his business success comes even though many 90 Day Fiance fans turned on Ed after watching him interact with Rosemarie on the show. He’s made a long list of blunders since arriving in The Philippines, not to mention that Rosemarie is younger than Big Ed’s daughter and the whole aesthetic of her and Ed is making people uncomfortable.

But that hasn’t stopped Big Ed from amassing quite a fan club and his follower count on Instagram is already topping 90,000. He’s also on Facebook and Twitter, and he even sells personalized messages on Cameo.

It’s safe to say that Ed is capitalizing in every way that he can from his 15 minutes of reality TV fame.

The same goes for his photography business. As many know, he’s been shooting models for years now but it looks like Ed is getting ready to take on more clients and he may be branching out into different types of photos too.

While everyone has been on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Ed has been working on converting his garage into a studio. Once this health crisis is over, he plans to open up for business.

Big Ed confirms that a viral photo from 1988 is actually him

Ed Brown talked about his business success after confirming that a photo taken more than thirty years ago is actually him after 90 Day Fiance fans started passing it around. He told the gossip site that it must have been taken from his personal Facebook page.

The picture shows a much younger version of Ed — and he is a looker.

Ed said that the photo was taken at the San Diego Zoo in 1988 when he was there on a date with his ex-wife.

Other pictures of producer Randall Emmett have also been compared to Big Ed, who would be a shorter lookalike for Lala Kent’s fiance if he was willing to cut his hair.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.