Tarik Myers takes aim at Big Ed, calls him the ‘creepiest’ in 90 Day Fiance franchise, blasts him for disrespecting The Philippines

Big Ed managed to turn quite a few of his 90 Day Fiance co-stars against him recently when he made a very bold claim about his popularity on the show, and now, Tarik Myers is taking aim.

It all started when Ed Brown, who has been popular during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, claimed that he was the “most authentic” cast member in the history of the franchise.

He said it was due to all the haters and even challenged those reading to “look it up.”

That didn’t sit well with many, and right away, Baby Girl Lisa spoke up. Tim Malcolm followed right behind her, and in the time since, Deavan Clegg and Larissa Lima have also commented.

Tarik Myers calls Big Ed “creepiest” 90 Day Fiance cast member

“Most ‘authentic’ in 90 DF franchise history?” Tarik questioned.

“You misspelled ‘creepiest,'” the Before the 90 Days star went on before making it personal. “1. You’re not even the most authentic cast member who’s story was about the Philippines OR to be featured on Before the 90D.”

Clearly, Tarik is placing himself ahead of Ed as far as that “most authentic” title goes and to be fair, we tend to agree.

After all, he and Hazel are still together and he’s even been back to see her. Based on what we’ve been seeing on social media, Ed and Rose are not together.

He continued, “2. I took great pains to RESPECT the Philippines culture and their poverty struggles when we filmed. You make Americans look ignorant and callous.”

Then, Tarik commented on his absence from Pillow Talk, telling Big Ed that if he were on the show right now, he would be clowning him like crazy.

He would be best suited to do it too since he’s been to The Philippines enough times to talk about the heat and humidity plus the poverty there, all things that Ed has reacted badly to since touching down in Rose’s country.

Big Ed unbothered

So far, Big Ed seems pretty unbothered after angering his 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Baby Girl Lisa showed proof that he blocked her after she called him out, but otherwise, he hasn’t reacted publicly and has continued doing daily Instagram Live sessions as he tries to build up a fanbase.

With his relationship not looking promising and a huge push to rally fans and build up his social media, it’s starting to look like Big Ed’s bigger purpose on joining the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast was to get famous.

If that’s the case, it makes him one of the most inauthentic and not the other way around.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.