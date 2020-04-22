Ash Naeck takes a break from social media after backlash from Before the 90 Days viewers

Ash Naeck is taking a break from social media.

This season, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, his relationship with Avery has been explored. And it has led to some negative reactions from viewers.

The story of Avery, from Seattle, Washington, and Ash, from Melbourne, Australia, has been explored quite a bit, with a lot of drama making its way to TLC.

On the latest episode, Avery began asking Ash a lot of questions about his relationship coaching, which also led to questions about 68 text messages Avery said Ash had received in one day.

Ash seemed to get very defensive about the questions, which led to some awkward moments between the couple as they were out on a boat.

What caught the attention of a lot of viewers was when he used the word “single” to describe himself. He tried to walk it back, but no girlfriend wants to hear their potential soulmate describing himself as single.

Fans were not keen on letting it go, either. Below are some of the immediate reactions people had while watching the drama play out:

The real side of Ash jumped out with the single comment, even he was surprised #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/tGkss6M0tZ — 🦋🦋🦋 (@Jazminewong) April 20, 2020

I love that Ash is a relationship coach when he doesn’t know how to maintain a successful relationship. It’s clear he’s not honest with Avery about anything. #90DayFiance #Beforethe90Days — Kara (@boxcollection) April 22, 2020

Ash takes a break from social media

Following a lot of backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, Ash made a long post on Instagram about his plans to deal with social media.

The post is shared below, and it reads in part, “Everyone thank you for the support and the great messages received. The events of the past 8 weeks hit me today, I was not in any way prepared for the intensity of what the show both good and bad brought me.”

He goes on to say, “I am taking a few weeks off from Social Media for my mental health. Love you all.”

What happens next for Ash and Avery on 90 Day Fiance?

We still haven’t even seen the interactions between Avery and Ash’s ex on the show. Ash assured Avery that there would be no problem taking his son with him to go live in the United States.

But Avery has never been sure.

When the couple discussed the topic with his brother, it seemed like Ash was holding a lot back about the situation. Avery was right to question whether he was honest when he said his son’s mother would have no problem with Ash taking him out of the country.

The drama appears to be ramping up in the Ash-Avery relationship on the show. But it’s not just them, as the latest episode wasn’t good for Big Ed, either, as he decided to comment on Rosemarie’s breath.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.