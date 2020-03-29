Avery worries that Ash says all the right things on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but does he mean them?

Avery Warner appears to be head over heels in love with Ash Naeck on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She travelled to Australia to meet him, risking everything in America and her two kids to see if he was the one for her.

But even before going to Australia, Avery had a few red flags.

And some of them are very valid, including him saying all the right things to her.

Sure, he could just be a romantic fella with a lot of things on his mind, but everything he says just seems so calculated and thought-out.

But is he a relationship coach who says the right things to get his relationship with Avery off to a good start or does he say all the right things to get in her pants?

Sex is on Ash’s mind as soon as Avery arrives

Well, he answered that question himself last week during the episode. He was slightly disappointed that they wouldn’t be sleeping in the same bed or even the same room.

But when he was alone with the producers, he said he would do whatever to make Avery happy, because they both knew they were headed towards sex.

And fans saw his intentions too as soon as Avery landed.

Ash after picking up Avery at the airport #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/FKouIQPwQ4 — surama jusino (@suramajusino) March 23, 2020

For many viewers, it’s actually Ash’s eyes that steal the show. His big eyes have become a big topic of discussion online.

It’s hard to watch Avery & Ash’s segments when Ash’s eyes always look like they are alternating between dimensions full of fire breathing dragons, sword fights & ninja zombies. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/cVlch0xcoI — Alison (@itsalisontoyou) March 23, 2020

Every time Avery refers to Ash as "sexy" a part of me dies inside. Dude straight up looks like he blew some heavy rails before the cameras started rolling, have you seen his eyes?! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/gng9fgoIRC — Alyssa Coolen (@_LyssFaith) March 23, 2020

Of course, Avery knew he had big eyes from speaking to him regularly, but fans find him disturbing.

It seems like Ash is hiding something big from Avery

With everything going on in Australia, fans are wondering if he’s hiding something big.

He’s almost saying all the right things to steer Avery away from the truth. He could still mean all the things he’s saying to her, but he could be saying them strategically.

One reason why we think this is because Ash suddenly got a bit panicky when they had dinner with his brother and he started asking questions.

Ash when his brother starts asking Avery questions. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/THzQzh9NIY — Eminem 720 (@michelledyan) March 23, 2020

We simply don’t know what Ash could be hiding. We already know he is a relationship expert and that his work was already a big red flag for Avery.

We’ve also visited the claims that his bankruptcy supposedly denied him visas to the US.

But what else is up with Ash? What is he not saying?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.