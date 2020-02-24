Is Ash lying to Avery on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? Expert weighs in on visa denials for bankruptcy

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has finally arrived and here’s to hoping this cast is more entertaining than what we’ve been watching.

Among what looks like an interesting cast is Avery and Ash, two very beautiful people who seem like one of the most likely matches from the current group.

What is Ash hiding?

But as with many 90 Day Fiance couples before them, doubt creeps in because there are some things that just don’t make sense.

And in the case of Ash, a lot doesn’t make sense — like how did Avery’s pictures really disappear and what might Ash be hiding?

Because when Avery tried to explain why Ash couldn’t just make a trip to the U.S. to see her first, the excuse she gave didn’t add up. According to Avery, Ash was denied a visa to come to America because of a past bankruptcy.

She went on further to explain that an old business partner took a bunch of money and Ash had no choice.

So, despite even more red flags than four seasons of Darcey Silva, Avery decides that she will fly to Australia to meet Ash face to face.

Now keep in mind, we’re not even talking about a K-1 visa here. Just permission to visit the U.S., which shouldn’t be difficult when traveling from Australia.

Like Avery’s friends, we couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to Ash’s lame excuse for not making the trip to see Avery first. So naturally, we wanted to get an expert opinion on whether Ash might be telling the truth.

Here’s what an expert had to say

Monsters & Critics reached out to a former State Department Official who contributes to the 90 Day Fiancé podcast The Fraudcast and recently launched a site to help people with their own visa issues. Here is what we learned:

“It’s possible that a prior bankruptcy could impact a visa decision. Visa officers are required to evaluate whether an applicant will follow the rules of their visa category when they travel. So for a visitor visa this includes not working in the United States and generally requires the applicant to demonstrate they can fund their trip. A recent bankruptcy may cast doubt on the state of an applicant’s finances and lead an officer to refuse a visa. But they have to find out about it first. This is where things get iffy for Ash’s story. Ash is a citizen of Australia, meaning he is eligible for the Visa Waiver Program and simply needs to obtain an ESTA travel authorization to travel (he does this online). If his ESTA was denied for some reason he would have to apply for a visa. Neither the ESTA form nor the visitor visa application form have a section asking about prior bankruptcy. Both forms do ask about employment, but in order for Ash’s prior bankruptcy to come up a visa officer would need to ask about it during an interview.

I struggle to see how Ash’s ESTA and visa application were denied just for an old bankruptcy or failed business venture. This is just my personal speculation, but I would say it’s more likely he has a criminal record of some kind and that is why he was denied both an ESTA and visa. Obviously I don’t have all the facts, but what he’s telling us really doesn’t add up.”

Don’t be too surprised if Avery gets to Australia and finds out she has plenty to worry about when it comes to Ash and other women. Or just Ash’s past in general.

We know that Avery does make it to Australia so we’ll likely find out more as these two face off.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.