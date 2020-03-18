Are Avery’s concerns about Ash being a relationship expert valid on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days?

Avery and Ash are featured on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

At first glance, they appear like the perfect fit.

They are both young, good looking, and neither of them appear to be hiding any big secrets.

And yet, there’s a sense of concern on Avery’s side.

Why?

Well, Ash is a self-declared relationship expert. While he hasn’t quite explained to viewers what that means, it does sound like he believes he has all the answers to having the perfect relationship.

And as Avery mentioned in a confessional interview, she said that she was worried that Ash was just saying whatever she wanted to hear – well, because he’s an expert in that stuff.

Let’s dissect, shall we? Here’s what played out between them on Sunday’s episode.

Just to put it into context, Avery arrived in Australia to meet Ash and he appeared surprised when she said she wanted her own room. Apparently, he had planned for them to sleep together.

Ash reveals he is a guy and they forget women’s needs at times

Then, he goes on to explain that he doesn’t mind working his way into her bed because he claims it will inevitably happen.

That’s when Ash coyly reminds viewers that he is a relationship expert and that he knows – because he’s an expert and all – that men forget to take women’s feelings into consideration when it comes to sex and that women want that emotional connection.

He ends his interview with a big smile, saying that he will show her an emotional connection because that’s what she wants according to him and then he can get what he wants from her – sex.

And that’s the advice of this expert.

So, should Avery be cautious of everything Ash tells her? Absolutely!

Perhaps Avery’s concerns about Ash should be taken seriously

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, there are some red flags about Ash. During the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Avery revealed that Ash couldn’t come to see her in the United States because of a past bankruptcy.

However, bankruptcy isn’t necessarily a reason to be denied to the United States. When there’s smoke, there’s fire – and bankruptcy doesn’t really scream fire. So, where’s the fire at, Ash?

We also reported on the news that Ash had indeed been in the United States twice on a business visa in the time since he filmed Before the 90 Days.

To conclude, Avery really shouldn’t be too worried about Ash wanting to get in her pants. She should expect him to try because he likes her. But her concerns should really be on why he tells her he can’t come to the United States.

Keep digging, Avery.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.