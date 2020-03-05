90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ash has already visited Avery twice in America

Avery and Ash are one of the couples to debut on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and already, there are huge trust issues after he claimed he couldn’t visit America because of a visa issue.

Now we have trust issues because of the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers to pop up about the relationship coach in Australia.

We want to know the real reason that Ash didn’t come visit Avery in Washington state and it’s safe to say that it will probably come up as their storyline plays out.

Monsters & Critics already got some answers about whether Ash would be banned from the U.S. because of an old bankruptcy. But something still just isn’t adding up.

Ash has managed to make it to America … twice!

For whatever reason, that we will hopefully learn the truth about on Season 4, if Avery wants to meet Ash face to face, she has to go to Australia to do it.

He told her that he couldn’t make the trip to America to meet her for the first time because of an old bankruptcy issue that kept him from traveling abroad.

But according to The Fraudcast co-host The Hanekawa, Ash may not be banned from travel after all. Her latest Instagram spoiler claims that, while we’re still waiting to see Avery and Ash finally meet on Before the 90 Days, he’s already been to America to visit Avery — twice!

It was claimed that Ash came to the U.S. on a business visa. And while the laws in Australia might have played a role in keeping Ash from traveling initially, there is no U.S. law that would prevent him from coming because of a bankruptcy.

What is going on here?

It’s not really clear why Ash wasn’t the first to make the trip — whether there really was a bankruptcy issue or if that isn’t really what’s going on here. But was that really what Ash told Avery or was this a little bit of added drama?

If that is the case, it wouldn’t be the first time for the 90 Day Fiance franchise to add a little salt and pepper to give a little drama to a storyline. In fact, production was accused of spicing things up a couple of times.

The first claim of “production interference” came from Sarah Jessen, who claimed that she never demanded a prenup (prenush?) for Michael and Juliana and that it was added in to give their storyline a little life.

The second time just during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance was with porn granny Stephanie Woodcock, aka Diamond Foxxx, when she pulled out her checkbook and offered to pay Anny to go back to the Dominican Republic.

She came out on Instagram and said that the offer to pay Anny off was productions idea and that she didn’t even own a checkbook.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.