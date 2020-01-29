90 Day Fiance spoilers: Bryson’s grandma Diamond Foxxx says latest clash with Anny is fake

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance, Anny squared off with Bryson’s grandparents once again. This time around, adult film star Diamond Foxxx even pulled out her checkbook, offering the Dominican beauty quite a bit of cash to walk away from Robert and go home.

When Anny turned down the offer, 90 Day Fiance fans quickly took her side. They also made sure to let Bryson’s grandma know just how awful she was to even suggest Anny should leave Robert and Bryson behind.

90 Day Fiance fans love Anny now

Anny has seemingly redeemed herself after getting off to a rough start on Season 7. After all, she got to Florida and started demanding a new iPhone along with designer clothes like Gucci and Chanel. But it turns out that Robert made a lot of promises and the only one keeping their part in anything was Anny, who has been an amazing influence on Bryson.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers spoke out as the latest episode aired. Based on their feedback, they are definitely not okay with the latest stunt that Stephanie Woodcock aka Diamond Foxxx pulled on Robert’s fiancee.

Some were even quick to point out that Bryson’s grandma is really hard on Anny and it’s clear that she doesn’t care for the younger woman. But in reality, she should be trying to figure out where her daughter went and why she is not taking care of her child.

I’m sooooo tired of saying it. Anny isn’t a gold digger bc Robert ain’t got no gold!! & it’s HILARIOUS to me that Brysons grandma doesn’t like Anny. She should be kissing Annys feet for filling in the shoes that should’ve been filled by her dead beat daughter #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Sx9OoAQr1D — Daria Lucia (@colteesboobs) January 27, 2020

The nerve of pornstar grandma. Offering a return ticket to Anny. The real question. Where’s your daughter??? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Ej8KRjkefo — John Wess (@imJohnWess213) January 27, 2020

Anny was a queen for not walking out of this brunch altogether 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/VetCyrdky8 — ✨ Suplex Kittay 💝 (@SuplexKittay) January 27, 2020

And while Diamond Foxxx aka Stephanie Woodcock has quickly become the new villain, it’s clearly not a role she’s willing to play until the season is over.

In fact, Bryson’s grandma is already speaking out, letting everyone know that the scene we recently saw where she and her husband offered to pay off Anny if she would just leave Robert and Bryson is all fake.

So fake that she said that she even had to borrow a checkbook in order to give production the scene that they wanted.

Diamond Foxxx claims 90 Day Fiance scene is fake

“It’s f**king TV people! TV!! It’s fake. It’s scripted,” Bryson’s grandma began her rant. “I had to borrow a checkbook because the producers asked me to do this. I have screenshots to prove this.”

At least Diamond Foxxx knows the value of a good screenshot. But in the case of Diamond Foxxx offering Anny $15,000 and a plane ticket if she’d just go back to the Dominican Republic, it’s safe to say most 90 Day Fiance fans believe her.

After all, Robert ultimately agreed to call off the wedding during the last episode and we know that’s not what happened.

Now it’s still not clear if Anny and Bryson’s grandma actually get along or not. And with the way that Robert’s family, with the exception of his sister Robin, treat her, kudos to Anny for continuing to stick by Robert’s side.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.