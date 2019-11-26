Stephanie Woodcock aka Diamond Foxxx takes aim at Anny: 90 Day Fiance fans are split on which one is worse

Ever since the Season 7 debut of 90 Day Fiance, viewers have definitely not been Team Anny. But now that she stood her ground against Robert’s ex-MIL Stephanie, some seem to be softening to her a bit.

When Anny was introduced to Bryson’s grandma, Stephanie Woodcock, who is better known as porn star Diamond Foxxx, the self-proclaimed “sex-crazed MILF” peppered her with a round of questioning that would make anyone blush.

Stephanie wanted to know what Anny’s plans for the future were, which seemed fair enough. After all, Anny moved to the U.S. after meeting Robert just one time in person for a few hours and now she’s planning to marry him. Is it true love or does she just want a green card?

But when the 46-year-old adult film star began questioning Anny about what birth control she was using, Anny got really offended and some 90 Day Fiance viewers even sided with her.

Stephanie spent no time with Bryson, that was a set up…

run Anne run! #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/zmnXmjcOa8 — Lamuñeca (@M17Lamuneca) November 25, 2019

Shit Anny gotta deal with: 1. Pornstar granny

2. Robert saying you be poppin

3. 4 babymamas

4. 5 kids

5. Early 2000s lingo

6. Unfulfilled promises

7. Being a step mama

8. No Chanel/Versace/IPhone

9. Used clothing

10. One bedroom

11. Disrespect

12. Man ponytail

#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/L5A83M1Kap — Epi dats it! 🇭🇹 (@kompafan) November 25, 2019

Wait, so the granny who does porn is over here grilling Anny. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/BSDfAurdJx — MaRiE (@allaboutdbooyah) November 25, 2019

Of course, Anny has already managed to upset so many viewers that some did take Stephanie’s side.

The only difference between Anny and the porn star grandma is that grandma is getting paid good money to bang strangers. Anny came to America to share a double bed with Robert AND his kid. #90DayFiance — (Not So Darling) Nikki (@NikkiKrause3105) November 26, 2019

After finding out that Robert has 5 KIDS it now makes sense why Porn Granny was asking Anny about birth control. #90DayFiance — Joanna Cook (@Joanna8xo) November 26, 2019

Bryson’s grandma is so concerned about Anny but not about the fact her grandson has no bed #90DayFiance — Stephanie (@socalsteph_) November 26, 2019

Will Stephanie Woodcock aka Diamond Foxxx be making another appearance on 90 Day Fiance?

It looks like Robert’s former in-laws, Stephanie Woodcock and her husband, Ben, will be returning for at least another episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Prior to the Season 7 premiere, the adult film star known as Diamond Foxxx shared about her experience with AVN and noted that they filmed for four days with Sharp Entertainment. That’s quite a bit of filming for just one scene in the park and we know there is more.

We also know, based on a recent 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, that at least one more scene is coming. It’s going to take place in a restaurant where Anny and Robert are seen having lunch with Stephanie and Ben.

In that scene, Stephanie asks Anny, “Why don’t I write you a check and buy you a ticket back to the Dominican Republic?”

Anny makes it clear that Robert is the one who brought her to the U.S., not his son’s porn star grandma, and yet again, the two women will butt heads.

The battle between Stephanie Woodcock aka Diamond Foxxx and Robert’s fiancee Anny should at least make for some drama, which should please the TLC crowd.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.