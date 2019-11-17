90 Day Fiance spoilers: Robert’s ex-MIL is adult film star Diamond Foxxx and Anny is not okay

It seems that Robert has been keeping a few secrets from Anny and one of them is about to be revealed on 90 Day Fiance. It turns out that his ex-mother-in-law just happens to be an adult film star and that’s something that Anny is going to have a strong reaction to.

In a sneak peek for next week’s episode, we are introduced to Diamond Foxxx. She’s an adult film star that might even be familiar to some 90 Day Fiance viewers.

When she sits down to meet up with Anny, she introduces herself and asks if Robert has mentioned her. When Anny says no, Diamond doesn’t exactly announce her working name but she does tell Robert’s new fiancee, “I’m a porn star.”

Anny’s face says it all — she is horrified. In the confessional, she says, “She’s not my family. She’s not my friend. She’s a porno star!”

And given the shock of Robert’s surprise family member, we couldn’t help but dig up a bit of information about Diamond Foxxx, who proudly shared her profession with a woman she just met.

Prior to her appearance on the show, Diamond Foxxx spoke with AVN about the appearance and she assured them that what we’ll see of her on 90 Day Fiance is not acting, this is really her.

Diamond and her husband both appeared on the show to meet up with Anny as Robert’s son Bryson is their grandson and even though he’s not still with the child’s mother, they are still very active in the little boy’s life.

“I care deeply about my grandson and I want the best for him,” Diamond told AVN. “I needed to express that very clearly to this new woman who will be spending a lot of time with Bryson.”

Who is Diamond Foxxx?

Diamond Foxxx was born Stephanie Woodcock on January 5, 1973, in Albany, Georgia. She was raised in a military home with her dad being in the navy and her mom in the marines.

She also joined the navy but was discharged in her first year for “sexual misconduct” according to IMDb.

She made her way into the adult entertainment industry in an effort to earn money to fuel her real estate career but now, 15 years later, Diamond Foxxx is still making movies.

She describes herself as a “real sex-crazed MILF” and according to her bio, that is also how she portrays herself in the adult film world.

Diamond Foxxx is said to have made more than 50 movies, working for both Naughty America and Brazzers. She is also said to have been a stripper early in her adult entertainment career.

Over the course of her career, Diamond Foxxx has been nominated for several AVN Awards and even won one in 2012. Don’t be surprised if we see more of her as Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance plays out.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.