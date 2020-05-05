90 Day Fiance star Erika Owens is unrecognizable while wearing a ‘normal’ wig

Erika Owens is well known for her pink and purple hair on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but she shared a new image on Instagram that has fans doing double-takes.

On the show, Erika has been dating Stephanie Matto, with the ladies spending a lot of time in Australia trying to make their relationship work.

Erika has become known for her bright colors, flashy style, and, of course, her very recognizable hair.

The photo above shows how she has been depicted on the show so far this season. Her pink and purple hair is very recognizable in all the promos for Before the 90 Days.

Now, Erika has taken to social media, so share a completely different look, and boy is she going to turn some heads with this new wig.

Below is the amazing photo that Erika posted on Instagram:

Going with bold style choices is familiar territory for Erika. And fans have continued to love how she expresses herself on Before the 90 Days.

Below is another recent photo that she shared on social media that showed off the pink and purple hairstyle:

Do fans love the new Erika Owens look?

90 Day Fiance fans are a bit mixed in their reactions to how Erika looks in her new photo. But not because they don’t like it.

One fan stated, “That’s sooooo cuteeeee” while another one stated that, “I love your purple and pink hair better.”

Other fans posted, “Gorg,” “Wow!!! Fricken stunning,” and “You are such a beautiful person.”

No matter what hair preference Erika Owens’ fans like best, they are unanimously pointing out how beautiful she is on her Instagram photos.

Erika definitely lets her personality shine in her style, and that will continue long after her season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days comes to an end.

Stephanie Matto has been on Instagram as well

On the show, Erika has been dating Stephanie Matto from the United States. Stephanie ended up taking a break from social media, but came back in a big way recently, posting a photo of herself in lingerie.

Also, on the show, Erika just came out to her parents while bringing Stephanie home for dinner. It was a huge step in their relationship and one that Erika had been worried about.

But is this a relationship that will survive through the end of the season? Stephanie was still having trouble calling Erika her girlfriend, so there are more roadblocks to get past on future episodes.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.