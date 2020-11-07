90 Day Fiance: Ariela’s parents are coming to visit and Biniyam is nervous about meeting her family

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre just became new parents on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. From her high stress levels to his long work hours, the couple is learning to adjust to life with a newborn baby.

Originally, her parents were supposed to be there for the birth of the baby, but plans quickly changed when Ariela was alerted that she needed an emergency c-section.

If she thought getting used to Biniyam’s culture was hard, it was further cemented when she was brought to tears when she was greeted with the slaughter of a sheep.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will Ari’s parents accept Biniyam?

With her dad being a successful cardiologist and her mother a nurse, it is easy to see why the nightclub dancer is nervous to meet the parents.

Plus, due to the fact that he already has a child with another American, it’s only natural that they already have preconceived notions of the Ethiopian.

Ariela was nervous that her parents were coming at a time when Biniyam and her can’t stop arguing. Biniyam is definitely nervous about meeting her father, but he wants to show him that he is taking care of his daughter while she’s in Ethiopia.

He’s worried if he doesn’t impress her father, he could convince Ariela to move back to New Jersey with his grandson. Biniyam’s greatest fear is Ariela and his son Avi leaving for the U.S. without him – as his ex-wife did previously.

If the visit doesn’t go well, it could be the end of his family being together in his country.

How long will Ariela take living in Ethiopia?

Ariela has had a tough time adjusting to life in Ethiopia. From housing to health care, she’s had objections at every point.

Now that the baby is here, life hasn’t gotten easier.

Biniyam is away at all hours of the night being an MC and dancer at a nightclub.

In a teaser for the new episode, Biniyam’s sister Wish puts some doubts into Ari’s head that she definitely didn’t need.

When talking about Biniyam’s employment, Wish says, “By the way, there is so many foreigner people there. I mean, he’s my brother, I love him, but I should tell you the truth.”

“And you know foreigners are his type, so,” Wish’s friend Artemis chimed in.

It wasn’t until the end of the conversation that Wish mentions Biniyam happened to meet his ex at the same nightclub.

Ariela is already upset about Biniyam being away and working long hours – the fact that he’s surrounded by beautiful people only makes it worse.

Do you think Ariela has reason to worry with Biniyam still working at the nightclub?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.