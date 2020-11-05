Are Ariela and Biniyam still together after having a son on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Ariela Weinberg left her family and her cushy home in Princeton, New Jersey to be with the father of her baby, Biniyam Shibre, in his home city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The pregnancy brought with it the struggles of finding suitable healthcare and accommodations to prepare for the new baby.

While she had a successful delivery, the problems didn’t stop with the arrival of baby Avi.

The couple was struggling after the new baby

The two new parents clashed over everything from the baby’s name to the decision to get him circumcised. Most of the conversations between the new parents ended with Ariela yelling at Biniyam.

Those weren’t the only issues the couple had to face. Prior to the baby’s birth, the struggle of the two colliding cultures already started to show.

One of the most important things to Biniyam was baptizing Aviel as a Christian. If he was afraid that if he failed to baptize his newborn in his faith, his son wouldn’t go to heaven.

Although Ariela doesn’t believe in heaven and hell personally, she was open to baptizing her son since it would make Biniyam happy.

However, a priest told Biniyam that the baby’s baptism couldn’t happen unless Ariela is baptized as well.

Ariela takes her Jewish background seriously and felt that Biniyam was asking for too much at that point. Fortunately, it appears that Biniyam and his family located a priest who would do the baptism without Ariela converting, so it may have worked out for the pair.

Are Ariela and Biniyam still together?

While she can release only so much information to fans while the show is still airing, things look promising for the 90 Day Fiance couple.

Ariela does take the time to reply to fan comments on her Instagram photos.

One user wrote, “Listen here Ariela.. Biniyam is absolutely absolutely absolutely the most luckiest man to have such a beautiful woman as yourself. I mean just look at you.. He better adore every moment with you.. The love the two of you have for each other, may it grow stronger everyday.. 🥂”

Although she didn’t formally confirm the relationship, she did reply, “😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Both Biniyam and Ariela have been posting photos and videos of baby Avi, which seems to point towards them still being together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.