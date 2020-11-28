90 Day Fiance star Armando Rubio has opened up about the first time he felt comfortable out in public with his American boyfriend Kenneth Niedermeier.

Armando lives in Mexico and has explained that where he lives, people are more judgmental about homosexuality.

Throughout the course of the show, viewers saw Armando work through his fear of his family’s reaction to him dating Kenneth and being spotted in public with him.

Armando has come a long way, and on the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Armando confided in Kenneth and explained that their love is so strong that he no longer has that fear.

“Something I was always afraid about, being seen with a man, but I realize, there’s nothing wrong with our love,” he said. “So, being out here, people looking at us, I really don’t mind. Because I have you, and that’s all I need.”

“It’s just amazing to be free – to open my wings and be free,” he added.

While he has made big progress, Kenneth noted that he still has to tell his parents that they plan on getting married.

Are Armando and Kenneth still together?

Kenneth and Armando appear to be together still. Kenneth consistently posts pictures on Instagram of the two together.

In a post from two weeks ago, Kenneth threw confetti in the air with Armando and his daughter Hannah from a prior marriage.

“No one knows your journey but you, stand on every brick they throw to knock you down. Celebrate life, celebrate love! Fight for what you believe,” Kenneth captioned the post.

Armando gushed about the lengths he would go to in order to protect his love for Kenneth during an interview with ET in June.

“He’s been the one person that’s always supported me,” he said. “So, no matter what happened, he was my happiness, and no matter how things go with my parents or anybody in the world, nothing is going to take that away from me.”

Armando and Kenneth on 90 Day Fiance

The couple met through a gay fathers support group. As they connected, Kenneth decided to take the leap and move to Mexico so Armando could be near his daughter and family.

The couple faced numerous bumps along the way. Armando’s fear of his family and the community’s judgment irritated Kenneth.

Armando was consistently frustrated that Kenneth refused to make an effort to learn Spanish.

Additionally, while the couple is engaged, they have yet to get married and their first marriage application was denied.

Armando and Kenneth have so far been successful at getting past many issues and they are making their relationship work.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.