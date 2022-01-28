Celebrity Big Brother winner predicted by Julie Chen Moonves

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 season is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

A Celebrity Big Brother winner has already been predicted by Julie Chen Moonves for the Winter 2022 season.

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t seen, CBS just released the full CBBUS 3 cast list this week and it turns out that 11 people are competing for the $250,000 this winter.

We get to watch the first episode on the BB Celeb TV schedule on Wednesday, February 2, but the houseguests don’t have to wait that long to find out how the season is progressing.

It was announced that the new Celebrity Big Brother cast is already in the house. The game has officially begun and the producers are already recording footage for the first week of episodes.

Who wins Celebrity Big Brother 3?

“Whatchutalkin’about, Dalton?! I’ll just leave it at that!” Julie Chen Moonves answered when asked by Dalton Ross who she felt would win Celebrity Big Brother 3.

This is a reference to a line from Diff’rent Strokes, a sitcom that aired for a number of years. Actor Todd Bridges, who now resides within the Big Brother house, was on screen when that line was repeatedly used. EW clarified that this is who Julie has picked.

Can Todd Bridges become the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner? First, he has to get past Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Lamar Odom, and Miesha Tate.

“I think Chris Kattan will have the hardest time adjusting. He said he’s never had a roommate in his life,” Julie also answered when asked who would have the toughest time being locked away from the real world in the Big Brother house.

An exciting season of Celebrity Big Brother is on the way

The new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air its first episode on February 2. Then, before the end of February even arrives, the winner of the season will be revealed.

It’s a relatively short season for the reality competition show, simply because celebrities can’t be locked away from the real world for as long as the casts that play during the summer.

Still, there is likely to be a lot of drama and excitement from this new cast, especially since there are several people inside of the house who already really understand the game.

And even though the season will be short, there are going to be a lot of episodes in primetime for Big Brother fans to enjoy. In fact, there are episodes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night during that first week.

To check out how things will work, take a look at the first two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother USA, which are available for streaming through Paramount+.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.