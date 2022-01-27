Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast: CBS releases the official BB Celeb list

Big Brother fans will get to see host Julie Chen Moonves return for the Winter 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast was just released and it already has social media buzzing.

After what seemed like months of rumors about who would be on the show this winter, we finally have the official BB Celeb cast list.

And as a reminder to any Big Brother fans who may have forgotten, the season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 2.

CBS is dedicating a lot of primetime hours to the full Celebrity Big Brother TV schedule and we are here for it.

Who is on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast?

Below is the full list of everyone who is on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast. It’s an interesting group of characters, covering quite a few different genres and fan bases:

Chris Kirkpatrick: Singer from famous boy band *NSYNC.

Chris Kattan: Comedian and movie star who was on SNL.

Teddi Mellencamp: Daughter of John Mellencamp and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

Lamar Odom: Former NBA star who played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shanna Moakler: Used to be married to Travis Barker and was Miss New York USA before becoming Miss USA.

Mirai Nagasu: U.S. Olympic figure skater who won a bronze medal.

Todrick Hall: American Idol star and singer; also a huge Big Brother fan.

Cynthia Bailey-Hill: Model and cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Carson Kressley: Former star of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Todd Bridges: Actor best known for being on Diff’rent Strokes and Everybody Hates Chris.

Miesha “Cupcake” Tate: UFC fighter and champion.

The video below has all of the new cast members introducing themselves as well.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

More news from the world of Big Brother

In interesting news spawning from Big Brother 23, Whitney Williams said that Gerrie Labuschagne proposed to her before he went on the new season of Too Hot to Handle. It has certainly created quite a stir on social media and among fans of the two shows.

And speaking of BB23 cast members, Sarah Beth Steagall is upset that fans accused her of using a fake voice while she was on the show. She received a lot of support from her social media followers after she shared that bit of information.

In other positive news from the show, wedding bells could be coming soon for Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans of Big Brother 20. They are either laying out some heavy-handed hints or teasing their fans.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.