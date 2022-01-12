Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 celebrate their engagement, hint at wedding plans

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen met as members of the Big Brother 20 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans got to know each other on the Big Brother 20 cast and struck up a showmance that is still going strong.

While they tried hard to keep their showmance a secret from the rest of the BB20 cast, Tyler and Angela have been very open to their social media followers about how much they love each other.

Soon after Tyler returned home from playing on Big Brother 22, he decided to pop the question to Angela. She said yes, and the couple has been happily engaged ever since.

Now, Tyler and Angela have each posted loving notes online to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement. Within those posts, they are also teasing Big Brother fans with hints about a wedding coming up soon.

Tyler Crispen posts engagement video to celebrate

“One year ago ❤️ Happy Engagementiversary @angelarummans We’ve been so busy celebrating the engagement we haven’t had time to plan a wedding, right? I love you ❤️,” Tyler wrote as the caption to photos and a video from the day that he proposed to Angela.

Angela Rummans professes her love for Tyler Crispen

“First trip around the sun as fiancé. ♥️ 1.10.2021 Maybe this next one we’ll start planning a wedding? Or maybe we put it off another year, doesn’t matter either way cause fiancé life with you is perfect,” Angela captioned a beautiful sunset picture showing her kissing Tyler.

Will Tyler and Angela have a Big Brother wedding?

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see who attends the wedding between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans. They are friends with many former Big Brother houseguests, so we expect a lot of familiar faces to be there to help them celebrate that big day.

While they keep hinting at an upcoming wedding, it also seems like Tyler and Angela simply love being engaged, and maybe they are just content to keep it that way for a while. At the same time, it would not be surprising if they are already deep into planning and are just waiting to reveal the details.

More Big Brother coming this winter

Beginning on February 2, a new Big Brother cast will start playing the game. There are some interesting Celebrity Big Brother rumors which mention celebrities who have been linked to the show in the past. Could these be among the 12 new people playing the game this winter?

CBS is also running a new Celebrity Big Brother commercial to get the word out about the Winter 2022 season of the show. Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the CBB3 host, and she is likely to continue teasing her social media followers until the start date arrives in February.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.