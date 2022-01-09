Celebrity Big Brother cast: Familiar names in new rumors

A new season of Big Brother will star celebrities during Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors for Season 3 are again surfacing on social media.

As Julie Chen Moonves recently teased, a new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition gets started very soon.

We will get to see a new group of celebrities residing in the Big Brother house this winter and it should be a lot of fun to see how they handle the stresses of the game.

Soon enough, we will learn the official Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast list, but, for now, we only have rumors to go off of, and some familiar names are showing up in the latest bit of information.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors

A new post was shared online by the Twitter account for SpoilerGirl1. This is a person who routinely shares inside information that she claims comes from someone close to the show. And now she has reiterated who the production team wants to see as part of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast this winter.

“Alright for real some of the names I HEARD they WANTED but not sure if they locked them down,” SpoilerGirl1 wrote before sharing some names and several hashtags (#BBCeleb3 and #CBBUS3).

As for the names, she claims that production would like to see Tiffany Pollard, Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Spicer or Kellyanne Conway, Clay Aiken, Boston Rob (from Survivor), and at least one person from the Real Housewives franchises.

Pollard, Jenner, Aiken, Boston Rob, and the housewife all come from the world of reality television, while Spicer and Conway worked for President Donald Trump.

Will the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast be a good one?

The names above aren’t going to blow the doors off the Big Brother house, but some of them could be very interesting to watch playing the game this winter. It also could be either a warning for Big Brother fans to temper their expectations about the new season or a red herring in order to lower expectations and then present an even more glamorous cast when the announcements come out.

Due to what is going on around the country and the increase in health safety protocols for television shows, it may be a while longer before we get to learn the names of the official cast list. At the same time, since we are quickly approaching when people need to get tested, quarantined, and sequestered, Big Brother fans may be getting very close to learning the names of the new potential houseguests.

Regarding the health situation, it has already led to two more shows shutting down production in order to decrease the spread. Hopefully, Celebrity Big Brother doesn’t have to shut things down once the season finally gets rolling. The producers and staff proved very adept at dealing with it through two summer seasons already, so it might just be a non-issue for this particular show.

New Year. New Season. We’re back in One Month! Who’s excited for #BBCeleb? 🙋🏻‍♀️🤗💕 pic.twitter.com/vS4DgMlnmO — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) January 2, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.