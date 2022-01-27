Celebrity Big Brother 3: Who is Todrick Hall?

Todrick Hall is a member of the Winter 2022 Celebrity Big Brother cast. Pic credit: Alex Harper/CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast was announced and Todrick Hall is one of the celebrities playing the game this winter.

The full BB Celeb cast list revealed that there are 11 people competing for the $250,000 prize.

We have a bit longer until the first episode on the BB Celeb TV schedule arrives on February 2, but the houseguests aren’t waiting for that date.

Surprising news revealed that the new cast is already in the house, forming alliances, and getting comfortable with all of the cameras.

Who is Todrick Hall on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast?

Todrick Hall is a man of many hats and that is certain to come up during his time in the house. A singer, songwriter, choreographer, and YouTuber, Hall is also a huge Big Brother fan who partied with the BB23 cast a lot after their season came to an end.

Hall burst onto the scene during Season 9 of American Idol, where he made it to the semi-finals. Later, he would become a choreographer on RuPaul’s Drag Race and take on some very large parts on Broadway. His Broadway roles have included Lola in Kinky Boots and Billy Flynn in Chicago.

A post was made to his Twitter account when it was revealed that he would be on the show. In his note, he referenced Kyland Young from the BB23 cast.

“Guess the cat’s out of the bag! I’ll be joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3! This is a dream come true!!! I hope you’ll be watching and rooting for me!!! Shout out to @kylandyoung for this amazing gift. #CBBUS3 #BBceleb @CBSBigBrother,” the message stated.

Todrick Hall’s music

Below are a few videos showing Hall performing his craft, including a Cinderella duet that he sang with Brandy.

A few more details about Celebrity Big Brother

There is a $250,000 prize on the line for the Celebrity Big Brother winner. Everyone who participates in the season gets paid an appearance fee, but they would all love to end up winning the show as well.

Two seasons of the reality competition show have been played before, with Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur winning the first season and then singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton winning the second installment.

The season lasts roughly a month, with all of the episodes airing during February 2022. There is even going to be a bonus episode on Super Bowl Sunday that people can tune in for instead of watching football all day.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host of the show, which she has been doing since the first season of the original Big Brother aired many years ago. She will be on hand to welcome viewers during the season premiere on Wednesday, February 2, and will likely be teasing fans on social media about what is going on until that day arrives.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.