Celebrity Big Brother 3: Who is Chris Kattan?

Chris Kattan is playing on the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: Chris Kattan/CBS

Chris Kattan is a member of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast.

CBS released the full BB Celeb cast list this week and we learned that 11 people are competing for the grand prize.

Unfortunately, the first episode on the BB Celeb TV schedule doesn’t arrive until Wednesday, February 2, but the houseguests aren’t waiting around for that date.

The Big Brother executive producer announced that the new cast is already in the house, forming alliances, and trying to survive that crucial first eviction of the season.

Who is Chris Kattan on the Celebrity Big Brother cast?

Chris Kattan is still best known for his long stint on the Saturday Night Live cast. The 51-year-old actor, comedian, and author spun a skit on the show into a role as Doug Butabi in the film, A Night at the Roxbury. That film also co-starred Will Ferrell.

This summer, Kattan and Ferrell are going to be bringing those characters back, as the duo will be appearing at a minor league baseball game for the Akron Rubberducks. On that night, the stadium is getting turned into a techno club.

Kattan also appeared in the films Corky Romano and Undercover Brother, and on the first four seasons of the television show, The Middle.

This isn’t his first reality competition show, as Kattan was on a 2017 season of Dancing With the Stars. After one of his dances, he claimed to have broken his neck doing a stunt earlier in his life on SNL, and that it led to a number of surgeries and caused him to lose a lot of mobility.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Kattan is going to try to beat out a group of celebrities that includes Todrick Hall of American Idol, former NBA star Lamar Odom, and UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate.

More information about Celebrity Big Brother 3

Julie Chen Moonves is serving as the Celebrity Big Brother host again this winter and a $250,000 prize is on the line for the winner. All of the celebrities are paid to be on the show, as they receive an appearance fee just for agreeing to get locked away from the world for a month.

The entire run of Celebrity Big Brother 3 will take place during the month of February 2022, with quite a few episodes getting packed into the short season. There are even going to be two-hour episodes on Fridays and a special episode on Super Bowl Sunday that should be entertaining for Big Brother fans not looking to watch football or the Winter Olympics.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.