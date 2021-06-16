Big Brother 23 logo released, features Julie Chen Moonves

Everyone wants to know who is on the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

A new Big Brother 23 logo was officially released today and it also came with hints about new beginnings.

With the Big Brother start date coming up on July 7, CBS and the show itself have been increasing the level of promotion for the new season. That includes a new TV commercial.

It’s probably only two weeks until we learn the names of the BB23 cast members, but fans are certainly already scrambling for any scrap of information they can find about the show.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

What we do know is that host Julie Chen Moonves is back and that we are going to get 16 brand new houseguests who have never played the game before.

In less exciting news, we also learned that Big Brother: After Dark is not returning this year. This is despite many fans wanting to watch BBAD each night.

“New look, who dis ? Get ready for a shiny new season of Big Brother coming your way, July 7th on @CBS. #BB23,” reads the caption for the new social media post shared below.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

New look, who dis 📞? Get ready for a shiny new season of Big Brother coming your way, July 7th on @CBS.✨ #BB23 pic.twitter.com/osXtPrv0IV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 16, 2021

It’s hard not to look hard at the advertisement for clues about what could be happening this season and we expect a lot of fan theories to surface between now and the introduction of the Big Brother 23 cast at the end of June.

More fun news from the world of Big Brother

Tyler Crispen will star in a new movie. The BB20 and BB22 cast member recently revealed that he was cast in a new film and that he has caught the acting bug.

Frankie Grande from the BB16 cast just got engaged. He shared a video from when he popped the question and his sister, Ariana Grande, was in attendance.

Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling also revealed that his wife is pregnant. They shared some cute couple photos on social media to announce the big moment.

Big Brother 23 will soon take over summer 2021

It’s very exciting that CBS is running commercials and sharing advertisements online about the upcoming season of Big Brother. The hit reality competition show is about to return for another summer full of fun and we are very close to the July 7 season premiere.

The CBS summer schedule is out, and it has revealed that the BB23 cast will appear in new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening. The show will also serve as a lead-in for a new season of Love Island USA that will air right after it each night.

Soon, we will all be debating about which new houseguest stands the best chance to walk home with the $500,000 cash prize.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.