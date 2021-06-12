Big Brother 16 star Frankie Grande is engaged, Ariana Grande was there

Frankie Grande played on the Big Brother 16 cast Pic credit: Frankie Grande/YouTube

Frankie Grande is now engaged to Hale Leon. The former Big Brother houseguest popped the question this week with family in attendance.

It appears that Frankie pulled out all the stops, making it all happen at Dreamscape, an immersive VR adventure venue in Los Angeles, with sister Ariana Grande there as well.

“He said YES! 😍 WE’RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can’t wait to post the video… but for now enjoy these beautiful photos,” Frankie posted on his Instagram page.

Along with a cute photo of Frankie and Hale, he also wrote, “What a way to celebrate #pride.”

Frankie was a member of the Big Brother 16 cast and played the game in the summer of 2014. A lot of recognizable people also appeared on that season, including winner Derek Levasseur, All-Stars 2 winner Cody Calafiore, three-time player Nicole Franzel, Zach Rance, Caleb Reynolds, Donny Thompson, Amber Borzotra, Christine Brecht, and Victoria Rafaeli.

Though he appeared to be in the running to win the season, Frankie ended up finishing in fifth place.

Quite a few former Big Brother houseguests have already left messages of support and congratulations on the posts Frankie has made on social media. Those people include Derek Levasseur (BB16), Caleb Reynolds (BB16 and Survivor), Rachel Reilly Villegas (Big Brother 13 winner), Nicole Franzel (Big Brother 18 winner), and even Marissa Jaret Winokur (Celebrity Big Brother winner).

Frankie made another post on social media, stating that Dreamscape was where one of their first dates took place, so it only made sense to tie the place into his proposal.

The secret was well-guarded, with only a handful of people aware of what Frankie was going to do. He then has his mother Joan, as well as his sister Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez on hand to help celebrate.

He also posted a video of the big moment on the day that is shared below.

More news from the Big Brother world

A new season of the hit reality competition show airs this summer on CBS. The Big Brother 23 start date arrives in July and will involve a brand new group of houseguests.

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel shared a wedding video that shows off her big day with Victor Arroyo. The couple is also expecting their first baby to arrive this summer.

And on the topic of Big Brother babies, Dan Gheesling from BB10 just revealed his wife is pregnant. Since last appearing on the show, he has become very involved in online streaming and a Twitch channel.

Tyler Crispen from BB20 also shared some big news. He is going to star in a new movie and it appears that he has caught the acting bug. It’s something that several other former houseguests have tried out, including BB22 winner Cody Calafiore.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.