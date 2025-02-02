Below Deck Down Under Season 3 schedule change: Here’s when to tune in

Below Deck Down Under will be back on Bravo airwaves in just one day.

Below Deck Down Under fans have been waiting for the return of Captain Jason Chambers for well over a year.

Season 2 of the Below Deck Down Under took the show to a new level.

Apparently, though, we haven’t seen anything yet.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the premiere reveals Season 3 is a whole new vibe for Below Deck Down Under.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bravo changed the schedule soon after revealing the premiere date for the Below Deck spin-off.

Never fear, the show isn’t getting delayed, but fans need to know about the change.

Below Deck Down Under schedule change

For the past year, Below Deck shows aired at 9/8c on Bravo on Monday nights. Well, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 will change that for the first time since Season 2 was on Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 will air at 8/7c on Bravo on Mondays. As of this writing, no reason has been given for the change, especially since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 just wrapped up and aired at 9/8c.

It’s a safe bet that Bravo needs that 9/8c time slot for an upcoming show unrelated to Below Deck. Typically, Below Deck owns Monday nights.

However, sometimes Bravo slips another show in there, like with Summer House Season 7 and Below Deck Season 10.

For now, though, having a different show on Monday nights does not seem to be the reason for the time change. The schedule will start with a new episode of Below Deck Down Under at 8/7c, followed by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at 9/8c.

The Monday night schedule could change as Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under plays out well into spring.

More Below Deck news

The Below Deck schedule for 2025 is here, including when each show will return to Bravo airwaves.

One new crew member from Below Deck Down Under has fans coming for him, and the show hasn’t even premiered yet.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph shut down romance rumors ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

The chef also shared her thoughts on the season without her friend, Aesha Scott.

Speaking of Aesha, she landed in hot water this week over comments on Watch What Happens Live. The Below Deck Med star stepped in it talking about Chase Lemacks and Danni Warren.

Who’s ready for the return of Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.