Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wonder what happened between Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks after cameras stopped rolling.

The finale for Season 5 of the hit sailing show ended last night with Chase and Danni holding out hope for the future.

They didn’t leave Parsifal III together but weren’t broken up either.

The relationship update before the show ended revealed they called it quits after a year of dating.

No reason was given, and since we won’t get a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 reunion, fans wonder what happened between them.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened between Chase and Danni after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danni dissed Chase during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live a couple of weeks ago. That was a clear sign the two were not together, and things did not end well.

Neither has spoken out on the subject as of this writing.

However, last night on WWHL, Daisy Kelliher and Aesha Scott were asked what they heard about Chase and Danni’s relationship.

Aesha shared a juicy rumor she heard about them, while Daisy admitted she heard things got very toxic before Danni and Chase broke up.

Aesha Scott heard a juicy rumor about Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks #belowdecksailing #WWHL pic.twitter.com/K2a6cheNWN — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 28, 2025

Chase and Danni’s relationship getting toxic was a hot topic on Reddit, too. One thread had a mutual friend of Chase spill some tea.

“Chase and I have a few mutuals in common and these mutuals have said Danni and Chase dated for 8 months after the season ended. Apparently it was an extremely toxic relationship for Chase and he ended it. There may have been some infidelity and they did not end on good terms,” read the thread.

Pic credit: u/TechnicalPeach4/Reddit

Details regarding their split remain under wraps. Perhaps Danni or Chase will open up about the relationship now that the season has ended.

Are Danni and Chase single?

Chase recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a video revealing what’s next for him on his own sailing yacht. The Bravo star plans to meet up with Davide Morosi and other cast members in the Below Deck world.

During that video, Chase shared he has someone special in his life.

“I am in an amazing relationship, y’all. It is so healthy, and she’s so nice to me,” he expressed.

During her WWHL stint, Danni admitted that she is single and enjoying life.

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has arrived, as has Chase Lemacks and Danni Warren’s romance.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.