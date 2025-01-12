Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph teases ‘epic’ and ‘difficult’ Season 3 without Aesha Scott

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is back for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 – and she’s ready to spill some tea.

The trailer for the Below Deck spin-off dropped this week.

It did not disappoint, and Tzarina agreed.

The chef also warned fans that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come on the show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after the trailer was revealed, Tzarina was thrilled to be teasing the season.

Tzarina also addressed her friend, Aesha Scott, no longer being part of Below Deck Down Under.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph teases Below Deck Down Under Season 3 without Aesha Scott

In the video, Tzarina kicked things off by revealing the cat was out of the bag regarding her return to Below Deck Down Under. Tzarina reunited with Captain Jason Chambers and Deckhand Harry Van Vilet for the new season.

“It’s gonna be an insane season. They’ve got the trailer so perfect how the season was, and I think that everyone is going to be completely on the edge of their seats,” she spilled. “It’s gonna be worth a watch for sure.”

The chef then switched gears to address the many messages she received about Aesha leaving Below Deck Down Under to return to Below Deck Med with Captain Sandy Yawn.

“She’s thriving so much on Med, and I’m just so incredibly, incredibly proud of that girl. And I promise you, this season without her was very very difficult because she was one of my bestest friends in the world,” Tzarina expressed.

Even though Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Aesha won’t be in the mix, the chef promised fans would love the season.

“It’s still going to be an epic season, so don’t worry,” the chef stated.

Tzarina shares Below Deck Down Under official announcement

With her Instagram Stories video, Tzarina shared her cast photo and official return to the hit yachting show.

“I just can’t believe it’s all happening again! I hope everyone is ready ! #belowdeck #bravo #tv #drama #realitytv #captan,” read the caption on her post.

The comments section featured two familiar faces reacting to her exciting news. Below Deck, Season 11 stars Ben Willoughby and Chef Anthony Iracane are ready to see Tzarina do her thing on Below Deck Down Under.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tzarina, Harry, and Captain Jason are joined by a slew of newbies, including a new sous chef who will help Tzarina in the galley.

In other Below Deck news, the 2025 schedule is out, and you can see which other shows will hit Bravo airwaves this year right here.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres February 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.