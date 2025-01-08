Below Deck Down Under Season 3 cast: Meet Captain Jason’s new and returning crew members

Captain Jason Chambers is back for another season of Below Deck Down Under with a crew that will test his limits.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bravo dropped the trailer for Season 3, revealing Captain Jason like we’ve never seen him before.

It’s been a long wait for the return of Below Deck Down Under, but the first-look footage teases that the wait will be worth it.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 won’t have one pivotal crew member in the mix.

Aesha Scott left Below Deck Down Under to go back to work with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med.

That means a new chief stew for Captain Jason and two returning crew members.

Let’s take a look at the hunky captain’s Below Deck Down Under Season 3 team.

The interior crew

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is back for her second stint in the galley. The chef’s friendship with Captain Jason won’t save her from feeling his wrath when Tzarina finds herself in a new feud that impacts the crew.

The second time around, Tzarina gets help in the galley courtesy of Sous-Chef Anthony Bird. Anthony has five years of experience working in yachting, which means he’s been in the industry as long as Tzarina.

Lara Rigby takes over the chief stew role, and she’s vastly different from Aesha. The newbie hails from the U.K. and has worked in the yachting industry for over 14 years.

Marina Marcondes de Barros is one of two stews. The Rio de Janeiro native has four years of yachting experience.

Rounding out the interior is green stew Brianna Duffield from New Jersey. Brianna has only worked in the yachting world for two years, so expect her to struggle and clash with her team.

The deck team

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 star Harry Van Vliet returns as a deckhand. It’s a whole new Harry, though, as he admitted in the trailer, he “grew some balls” between seasons.

Harry has a new bosun in Wihan Du Toit, who hails from South Africa. Wihan brings his nearly a decade of experience to the deck team.

Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis has the same amount of yachting experience as Wihan. The Greek native was featured punching a wall in the trailer, so we know he will cause some drama on the show.

Adair Werley is the final member of the deck team. The Georgia native has only two years of yachting experience.

There you have it: a brief glimpse at Captain Jason Chambers’ Below Deck Down Under Season 3 crew.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.