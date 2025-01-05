Below Deck 2025 schedule: Here’s all the shows returning and when

It’s a new year, which means new seasons of Below Deck shows will be coming in hot.

Bravo has hit ratings gold with the hit-yachting franchise.

Mondays have become Below Deck night, with new episodes year-round.

That will be the case again in 2025 because, with four shows, there’s plenty of Below Deck to play out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has taken over Bravo airwaves.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the sailing show is almost over, and it will be time for the rest of the Below Deck franchise to air throughout the year.

Here’s the Below Deck schedule for 2025

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 will finally air once Below Deck Sailing Yacht wraps its run. Captain Jason recently teased the show as he gave an update on his melanoma diagnosis.

The hunky captain and crew will get us through the cold winter months, taking us well into the spring.

Below Deck Season 12 will debut on Bravo in the late spring or early summer. Captain Kerry Titheradge filmed the season last spring in St. Maarten with Fraser Olender returning for his third stint as chief stew.

The OG Below Deck gives fans something to discuss all summer, wrapping up in the early fall. This makes way for Season 10 of Below Deck Med featuring Captain Sandy Yawn.

Below Deck Med Season 10 was filmed last summer, and Aesha Scott is reportedly back as chief stew. The season should play out into early 2026, rounding out the Below Deck schedule for next year.

There’s been no word on a Season 6 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but that doesn’t mean one won’t be filmed this year to air in 2026. Stay tuned for more information on that as Season 5 wraps.

More Below Deck news

After a brief holiday break, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 returned with a doozy of an episode and had fans dragging the charter guests.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, spoilers for the sailing show reveal Daisy Kelliher gets dumped on by those guests, Danni Warren, and Captain Glenn Shephard.

Speaking of Danni, she clapped back at trolls over the rumors surrounding her and Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby.

After dealing with lies about his personal life, Ben also had a message for the haters, especially regarding Danni and his ex, Sunny Marquis.

Who’s ready for an exciting year of Below Deck drama?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.