Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers shares update on melanoma diagnosis

Captain Jason Chambers kicked off 2025 with news for Below Deck Down Under fans about his health.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma last month.

The Bravo star used his recent health scare to give a PSA on preventive care for skin cancer to fans, including safe ways to enjoy time in the sun.

Captain Jason admitted at the time that, thanks to the holidays, he was playing the waiting game for what would happen next on his cancer journey.

Well, he didn’t have to wait as long as he thought for news about his situation.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to Instagram, the Below Deck Down Under fan-favorite started off the new year with a health update.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers gives update on his melanoma diagnosis

In a video he shared online, the captain was chilled out on the couch, enjoying the new year. Captain Jason shared his Happy New Year wishes for his followers while revealing his plans for the first day in 2025.

Then he got right to the good stuff, sharing an update on his skin cancer, which, thankfully, was good news for him.

“Some great news. My melanoma specimen came back from Bali. It was tested here [Austrailia]. The pathologists have said that it’s down to three millimeters, so it’s just going to take one more cut, a small cut, and I’ve got a 95% chance of it not returning. So that’s great news,” he expressed.

Captain Jason gave another PSA to his followers to reiterate the importance of preventive care, like doing self-checks and seeing a dermatologist regularly. The self-described sun worshiper knows the sun is not bad but admits that being protected when outside remains key to fighting skin cancer.

Captain Jason shares inspirational message for 2025

The Below Deck Down Under star ended his video with positive vibes for the new year. Captain Jason admitted that 2024 brought some hardships for him. Aside from his health scare, he dealt with the death of friends and his parents’ declining health.

However, in true Captain Jason fashion, he isn’t taking the negativity into 2025. The Bravoleberty encouraged his followers to stay positive, set some goals, and write them down.

“Be grateful for everything in the morning and say to yourself you’re alive, we’re here, enjoy it,’” the captain said.

Captain Jason also teased that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is coming soon. He thinks it will hit Bravo airwaves in February, so stay tuned for more news on that hot topic.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.