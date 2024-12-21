Below Deck stars rally around Captain Jason Chambers after melanoma diagnosis

Captain Jason Chambers received support from his Below Deck family after sharing his latest health ordeal.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma earlier this week.

The hunky captain also had a PSA for Below Deck Down Under fans about taking preventive measures to stay safe in the sun.

There’s been no shortage of love for Captain Jason as he awaits news on what’s next in his skin cancer battle.

The comment section of his IG post announcing his melanoma diagnosis had some familiar faces show their support.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of his Below Deck Down Under pals also shared a special message to the captain via her social media.

Below Deck family shows Captain Jason Chambers support

Captain Sandy Yawn was one of the first to reply to Captain Jason’s Instagram message. The Below Deck Med star shared prayers for good news for him.

Below Deck Med’s Elena “Ellie” Dubaich also chimed in to tell the captain she was sending him “positive energy” and for him to “stay positive.”

Pic credit: @captainjchambers/Instagram

Captain Jason’s Below Deck Down Under costar Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph took to Instagram Stories to share a message about her friend. Tzarina shared a photo of them from filming confessionals for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 in Los Angeles this past summer.

“Thinking of this one in this hard time for him I’m wishing you all the health in the world and to keep smiling everyday. One of the strongest men I know. Much love @captainjchambers,” she captioned the image.

Tzarina shows her support for Captain Jason. Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Undoubtedly, the fan-favorite captain has received even more love than was displayed on social media.

Despite his recent diagnosis, Captain Jason looks forward to spending the holidays with his parents and siblings in Australia.

Captain Jason Chambers and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph return for Below Deck Down Under Season 3

In 2025, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 will hit Bravo airwaves. Captain Jason and Tzarina will reunite on-screen along with Harry Van Vilet.

All three were featured in a sneak peek at Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, where Captain Jason channeled his sexy side.

The footage did not feature a premiere date for the Below Deck spin-off, but we know that Below Deck Down Under will premiere once Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 wraps.

The sailing show is on hiatus now, so we likely won’t hear anything about Below Deck Down Under after the new year.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.