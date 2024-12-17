Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers shares PSA to fans after melanoma diagnosis

Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Captain Jason Chambers revealed he’s battling melanoma.

Captain Jason has spent his life in the sun, from playing sports as a child to working on boats as an adult.

The self-proclaimed sun worshiper admitted he wasn’t always great about wearing sunscreen.

Now, as he opens up about his melanoma diagnosis, Captain Jason has a preventive care message for fans.

Taking to Instagram, the captain shared a video explaining he was back in Australia after having a biopsy done in Bali that revealed he had skin cancer.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“The Australian doctors, which are fantastic in Australia, they weren’t happy with what the indications told them to go to the stage two which would be to cut out a bigger section and test the glands,” he expressed.

The captain touched the left side of the midsection, indicating where the biopsy was taken. Since the biopsy was done in Bali, Captain Jason’s doctors are waiting to receive the sample in Australia before discussing his next steps.

Even though the biopsy will arrive in Australia this week, Captain Jason likely won’t see the doctor and learn more until after Christmas.

“It’s a bit of a wait, fingers crossed,” the captain stated.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers shares PSA with fans

Captain Jason encouraged his fans to wear hats and sunscreen as a preventative measure for skin cancer.

“I never used to wear sunscreen when I was on the boat. I used to put zinc on my nose, the reason being the chemicals. But there’s so many products out there that are chemical-free now, which is great,” Captain Jason explained.

Despite his recent diagnosis, Captain Jason does not plan to hide indoors during the Australian summer. He plans to be smart when outside, using sunscreen, shade, and covering up.

Captain Jason reiterated that message in his caption, sharing that he’s finding balance and being wise regarding his time in the sun. The Bravo star also gave a PSA to his followers again.

“With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned in just 6 months, early detection is the key. So find a chemical free sunscreen product, get some shade with a hat and enjoy the sun with protection,” read part of his caption.

Captain Jason plans to keep Below Deck Down Under fans updated on his health while continuing to promote preventive care for skin cancer. The news comes as Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is on the horizon.

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Down Under Season 3

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans were given a sneak peek at Season 3, which teased Captain Jason showing off his sexy side.

Bravo has yet to confirm a premiere date, but we do know that Below Deck Down Under will air once Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 wraps up. The sailing show should end at the beginning of February.

Since Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on a break, we will likely hear more news about Below Deck Down Under in the new year.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.