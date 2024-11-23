Captain Jason Chambers leaves guests screaming in Below Deck Down Under Season 3 preview

Below Deck Down Under fans are finally getting a look at Season 3 after waiting well over a year for a glimpse at the show.

Although Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under was announced last year at BravoCon in 2023, the show didn’t return in 2024.

However, we knew that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 was filmed earlier this year, thanks to Captain Jason.

The sad news is that Aesha Scott isn’t returning as chief stew now that she’s back on Below Deck Med.

Today at Bravo Fan Fest, Below Deck fans were given a first look at Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

It’s not a trailer, but boy, does it shed light on what fans can expect from Captain Jason and the crew.

Captain Jason Chambers goes all in

Never one to shy away from a guest request, Captain Jason shows off his sexy side to give the ladies on board what they want. They desire a trip to the captain’s lounge, and Captain Jason is happy to oblige.

This gentleman’s club, courtesy of the crew, has the all-female charter screaming and hollering. Oh yes, it’s smiles all around as Captain Jason tells the ladies to take a seat.

The sneak peek also reveals that while Aesha may no longer be around, Captain Jason does have a couple of familiar faces working with him again.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Harry Van Vilet from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 are back in the mix.

The sneak peek has a whole new vibe, and we have to say it gives us hope that the wait for the new season will be worth it.

When will Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere?

All signs point to Below Deck Down Under being back on Bravo airwaves once Below Deck Sailing Yacht wraps up. The sneak peek means it’s slated to be next instead of Season 12 of the OG Below Deck, as some fans assumed.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will end its run at the end of January, meaning we should see Captain Jason and crew on screen in early February. Most likely, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 will premiere on Monday, February 3, helping to kick off sweeps month.

With the holidays looming, hopefully, an official trailer and premiere date for the show will be released very soon, maybe even during the first part of December.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.