Below Deck Sailing Yacht: How many episodes are left in Season 5?

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is on the horizon.

It’s been a season for the books, that’s for sure.

After a delay in hitting Bravo airwaves, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been plagued with backlash.

In fact, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have complained so much about Season 5 that Daisy Kelliher defended it while teasing what’s coming up.

Now, as the episode count racks up and the drama heats up, fans wonder how many more episodes there are until the season ends.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

How many episodes remain in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

This week, Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired Episode 12 in Season 5. That means only four or maybe five episodes remain in the season.

Only two charters are left, which would come out to four more episodes, especially since many of these charters have been short one-night charters.

However, some major drama is coming involving charter guest Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season, Daisy Kelliher admitted half the crew nearly got fired because of Detox’s charter.

That means we could see five more episodes to help capture everything from that charter, including the crew dealing with the aftermath of their actions and Captain Glenn Shephard.

Either way, at least four or five more episodes are left in Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. After that, we have Below Deck Down Under Season 3 hitting Bravo airwaves.

Here’s what we know about the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase Lemacks revealed the interior crew drama reached an all-time high. He teased that it would be Diana Cruz and Danni Warren duking it out with Daisy during the final charters of the season.

The mid-season trailer confirmed that and much boatmance drama. Chase already hooked up with Danni, something he defended from the haters, but he also kisses Daisy.

Chef Cloyce Martin also sets his sights on Daisy; making Gary King jealous again. Yep, Gary can’t seem to quit Daisy, no matter how much she tells him they are just friends.

We also have an activated Captain Glenn to look forward to more than once. Captain Glenn already lost it over the blood on the white couch but that wasn’t anything compared to what’s coming.

Only a few episodes remain in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Are you ready for it to be over?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.