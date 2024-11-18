Daisy Kelliher defends ‘slow’ Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has shed some light on Season 5 amid backlash.

The current season seems to be cursed following allegations of sexual misconduct against Gary King.

Fans were excited to have Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 hit Bravo airwaves after months of being delayed due to the Gary scandal.

However, as the halfway point nears, viewers are unhappy with the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been dragging the crew, not just the played-out Gary and Daisy drama.

According to Daisy, things are about to change on the hit sailing show.

Daisy Kelliher weighs in on ‘slow’ Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Taking to Instagram Stories, Daisy did a Q&A session with her followers to dish some dirt. After sharing she will spend the holidays in London with her family, Daisy addressed the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

One fan commented the season was “lame” compared to other seasons but still enjoyed watching the show because of the chief stew.

“It was definitely a bit of a slower start this season, but from the day off, which is going to come up, not this Monday episode, but next Monday’s episode, it starts to really kind of all kick-off. So a lot more happens in the second half of this season,” she explained in the video.

Daisy went on to reveal that the Parsifal III crew felt things were slow at the beginning, so it wasn’t just viewers who got that vibe.

“But yes, I agree the first half, staff knew, was a bit slow. We felt it at the time, and I don’t know, for multiple different reasons. The second-half, we should be good. Thank you for watching. I hope you’re enjoying it,” the chief stew expressed.

Daisy teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

No, she didn’t give away any spoilers, but at least Daisy has given us some hope the season will turn around, especially as crew firings loom on the show.

The Irish beauty didn’t just talk about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She also opened up about her close friendship with Below Deck star Fraser Olender.

Daisy Kelliher calls Fraser Olender from Below Deck her ‘favorite’

In this new Below Deck era, Fraser and Daisy have become the faces of the hit-yachting franchise. They each have four seasons under their belt, with Fraser gearing up for his third as chief stew on Below Deck Season 12.

Over the years, they have become besties, and that’s why it should surprise no one that she named him her favorite person in the Below Deck family.

“My favorite person is Frazer. He and I have gotten super close over the last few years because he lives in London. And this person makes me laugh so bloody hard and we think very alike. I just love him. He is a heart of gold. He’s such a good person. He’s so funny,” Daisy spilled.

Daisy names Fraser her "favorite" below deck person.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has gotten off to a slow start, but Daisy Kelliher promises it’s all about to change, so keep watching.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.