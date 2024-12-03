Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers react to activated Captain Glenn: ‘Don’t take his kindness for weakness’

Captain Glenn Shephard showed Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers a side of him we have never seen before.

The most recent episode of the hit sailing show featured a furious Captain Glenn.

When he woke up and saw blood on the white couch, Captain Glenn lost it on his crew, cursing up a storm.

The captain even took away part of the crew’s day off activity but went himself, which we are so here for.

Social media was on fire as Captain Glenn unleashed his fury on the crew for their drunken antics and bad decisions on the crew night out.

X (formerly Twitter) had so many thoughts, including excitement over seeing the captain angry and frustration the crew would make him get to that point.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers react to activated Captain Glenn

“it’s about damn time glen started acting like a boss instead of the crew’s friend. he is way too nice and he needs to lay down the law,” read an X.

#BELOWDECK: it’s about damn time glen started acting like a boss instead of the crew's friend. he is way too nice and he needs to lay down the law.#BELOWDECKSAILING | #BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT pic.twitter.com/dZmgVtrrqT — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) December 3, 2024

The captain’s language was brought up more than once on social media.

Several Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were thrilled at seeing the normally chill Captain Glenn upset at the crew.

I love a pissed off captain.



I can’t wait to see him rip them a new one. #BDSY#BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/Y2NkIQaaoC — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) December 3, 2024

“Yessss I love pissed off Glenn. There goes their day off,” stated an X.

Yessss I love pissed off Glenn. There goes their day off.#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/dCvXflN25b — chanél d. adams 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@chaneldadams) December 3, 2024

An X even referred to the captain as “Bravo’s Teddybear.”

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on angry Captain Glenn Shepard

“omg i love when Captain Glen fully turns it on, he is the best captain, he is very fair and very kind but don’t take his kindness for weakness,” wrote an X user.

omg i love when Captain Glen fully turns it on, he is the best captain, he is very fair and very kind but don’t take his kindness for weakness. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/5HhcDSANiz — alex mccord’s hives 🌸 (@holly4brav0) December 3, 2024

One X user thought it was too nice of Captain Glenn to let the crew go to the beach club and enjoy part of their day off after the couch debacle.

Glenn was nice for letting them go to the club. If I were him, I'd let them sit in time-out for a week after messing up the couch like that #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/Pd91nFOiRK — Reality Roast (@RoastReality) December 3, 2024

A different X user thought the captain should have taken the crew’s tip money and used it to clean the couch.

Captain Glenn should’ve taken away their tips and used it to pay for the furniture they ruined with the blood #belowdecksailing #BelowDeck #BDSY pic.twitter.com/N62hkZYKy9 — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) December 3, 2024

“Glenn really filmed himself going solo on this cave tour while the crew cleaning as punishment and he’s gleefully in confessional telling us how he loves caves and lived in a cave briefly. He’s having the time of his life,” read one X.

Glenn really filmed himself going solo on this cave tour while the crew cleaning as punishment and he's gleefully in confessional telling us how he loves caves and lived in a cave briefly. He's having the time of his life #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/caawcN2hzP — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) December 3, 2024

Oh yes, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers had much to say about mad Captain Glenn Shephard. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer reveals this isn’t the last time he unleashes his fury on the crew this season.

Daisy Kelliher revealed that the second half of the season would bring drama and entertainment. Based on the most recent episode, we can see what she was talking about.

What did you think of Captain Glenn going off on the crew?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.