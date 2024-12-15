Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chef Cloyce Martin reveals where he stands with Daisy Kelliher, teases more drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chef Cloyce Martin has opened up about his relationship with Daisy Kelliher.

The chef and the chief stew have butted heads on Season 5 of the hit sailing show.

However, as we watched the most recent episode, Cloyce and Daisy’s latest fight quickly turned to flirting.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the two share a kiss in the mid-season trailer.

This week, Cloyce made the rounds in New York City to promote the show with his new pal Chase Lemacks.

Cloyce’s drama with Daisy was something he was asked about a lot.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chef Cloyce Martin reveals where he stands with Daisy Kelliher

Speaking with Decider, Clocye admitted that things weren’t as bad as they seemed between him and the chief stew when the cameras were rolling. They had problems, but their relationship improved as the season went on.

“I really enjoyed my experience with Daisy. We had a lot of fun. We had an interesting beginning, I would say. As the season progresses, you will see that our communication gets better and better. Aside from a couple of little fun hiccups here and there, things generally have a nice upward trajectory. We have a nice close relationship. She’s fun to work with,” he shared with the outlet.

Cloyce and Chase also teased what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans already know: the interior crew will soon explode. The two confirmed that Diana Cruz and Danni Warren will be on the same page, adding more complications to their strained relationship with the chief stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers gave us a look at the tension, and we can say the drama will be good.

Chef Cloyce Martin gives Daisy Kelliher props

Last week, while Cloyce and Chase were in the Big Apple, they appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen couldn’t wait to play a game where Cloyce had to say only positive things about Daisy when answering a series of questions.

Cloyce gave Daisy props for her “straightforward” communication. The chef also revealed she gave him cooking advice that involved “swigly sauce” on a dessert that made the guests happy.

“We have sort of a boat marriage. We are very connected,” he gushed about the chief stew.

Those are just a few of the things Cloyce said about Daisy. Watch the video below to see what else he had to say.

