Below Deck Sailing Yacht mid-season trailer teases Gary and Daisy romance drama, angry Captain Glenn and more

The mid-season trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has arrived.

Last week, we saw Emma Crouch get fired after making mistake after mistake on deck.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Emma spoke out following her firing to address how she acted toward Gary King and Captain Glenn Shepard.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wondered who would replace Emma, and thanks to the trailer, now we know.

The mid-season trailer reveals that Chase Lemacks from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 returns to Parsifal III.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chase brings chaos to the crew as all the ladies, even Daisy Kelliher, set their sights on him.

Gary King puts Daisy Kelliher in the hot seat on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

While Chase has Diaan Cruz and Danni Warren vying for his attention, Gary decides to shoot his shot with Daisy again. Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know this isn’t going to end well, considering their romantic history.

That doesn’t stop Gary, though; Daisy seems flustered for being put on the spot. Daisy does admit to Keith Allen that she and Gary have a very complicated relationship.

Adding to the complication is Chase. Yes, it seems Chase is taking over the role of womanizer from Gary upon his return.

Besides making out with Danni in the hot tub, Chase also locks lips with Daisy on a crew night out as Gary looks on in horror. Chase seems to be coming in hot and not having a care in the world.

Not gonna lie; we are here for this version of Chase and what will no doubt lead to some deck team drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shepard is activated

Several guests are demanding in the footage, and a lot goes wary with the crew. However, nothing compares to what goes down when RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Detox and pals board the sailing yacht.

A night out with Detox and friends lands Daisy, Chase, Keith, and Gary in hot water with Captain Glenn. Seriously, the captain goes off like we have never seen before, and we know it’s not the only time he gets frustrated with the CRW this season.

The most recent episode ended with Gary and Chief Engineer Davide Morosi horsing around. Davide got hurt when Gary hurled something at him, leading to blood dropping all over the white couch.

Plenty of tears flow in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 mid-season trailer. Daisy recently defended the slow start to the season and hinted things amp up in the back half.

Here’s hoping she’s right!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.