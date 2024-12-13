Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chase Lemacks promises ‘drama on the back half’ of Season 5 amid backlash

Chase Lemacks has changed the dynamic on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, that’s for sure.

The current season has struggled to attract fans, and the show has earned backlash for being boring and slow.

Daisy Kelliher defended the slow season recently while teasing that the back half of the season brings the drama.

Throwing Chase in the mix has definitely brought a new vibe that’s going to lead to some serious trouble, as we saw in the midseason trailer.

As things seem to be taking a turn, Chase has added his two cents to the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Only a handful of episodes remain, and according to Chase, fans are in for some juicy entertainment.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chase Lemacks promises ‘drama’

Speaking to Decider, Chase and his Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Chef Cloyce Martin spilled some tea on the rest of the season.

Chase was asked about not having to deal with the Daisy, Gary King, and Colin MacRae love triangle this time around. That’s when he promised more love triangles and more drama.

“I think the drama going on between the heads of department put a little bit of a damper on things, but this season has its own drama on the back half. You are trading one love triangle for new ones,” he commented.

The deckhand insinuated there’s more than one love triangle brewing on Season 5.

Thanks to the midseason trailer, we know Chase and Cloyce kiss Daisy. Plus, Danni Warren has set her sights on Chase, so it sounds like multiple boatmances are coming to light.

The Bravo star also addressed being asked back for another season of the hit sailing show.

Chase Lemacks opens up about Below Deck Sailing Yacht return

When asked to come back for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chase didn’t hesitate.

“I love doing the show. I love working on Parsifal. I love working with Glenn. It was really nice to see some old friends and meet some new crew members, too. I love the energy of it. So, I was happy to be back,” Chase expressed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary King and Daisy were not thrilled with Chase’s return, and he hit back at their reaction.

Chase also poked fun at the first officer and chief stew, which made us laugh.

Along with love triangles, Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers tease that tension mounts in the interior crew. It’s Danni and Diana Cruz versus Daisy for the rest of the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.